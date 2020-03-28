New York Postpones Democratic Vote Amid Virus: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state is postponing its presidential primary as New York grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and the highest number of detected cases in the nation.

At a news conference on Saturday, Cuomo provided updated figures on New York’s Covid-19 cases and said that because of the growing numbers, he had decided to move the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 23, a date when elections for state offices had already been planned.

Cuomo cited the need to protect voters and election officials from congregating at polling places and furthering the spread of the virus.

The Democratic governor’s move followed a recommendation this week by the New York State Elections Commissioners’ Association, which represents the state’s 62 county election boards, that the primary be postponed.

A dozen U.S. states and territories have now postponed their Democratic nominating contests, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Maryland.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has the Democratic nomination all but wrapped up, and Senator Bernie Sanders will both appear on political talk shows Sunday morning.

