New York pregnant woman dies after car driven by beau slams into electrical pole: police

A Staten Island, New York man faces manslaughter and DWI charges after crashing his car so violently that it split into three parts, and ejected and killed his 23-year-old pregnant passenger, according to police.

The New York Post reported that Adriana Sylmetaj, 23, of the Great Kills section of Staten Island suffered severe body trauma when she was thrown from a Dodge Challenger driven by Adem Nikeziq, 30.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call of a single-car crash on Hylan Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation found Nikeziq was driving the challenger southbound on Hylan Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle came to a final stop after it struck a wooden utility pole and splitting into three parts, police said.

Nikeziq suffered minor injuries, police added, and was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Staten Island University Hospital by EMS, listed in stable condition.

Sylmetaj was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nikeziq was charged with manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, vehicular assault, assault, DWI, reckless endangerment, and driving while ability impaired by alcohol in a fatal wreck, police said.

Sylmetaj and Nikeziq were registered with Best Buy’s Baby Registry, which listed the expected arrival of their baby girl on April 12, 2023.

The registry listed things like car seats, a crib, a pink newborn sherpa-lined hooded cardigan, a cheetah print faux fur bomber jacket, onesies, and baby bottles.

"He’s going away for the rest of his life and that’s still not good enough for that piece of s–t," a relative of Symetaj’s told the New York Post on Sunday.

"They couldn’t save the baby," he added. "We’re never going to be ok. None of us. We’ve experienced a terrible tragedy."