New York professor sacked after ‘threatening to chop up reporter with a machete’

Professor Shellyne Rodriguez holds a machete to Reuven Fenton's neck - YouTube

A New York art professor who allegedly threatened to “chop” a reporter with a machete has been sacked.

Shellyne Rodriguez, 45, was caught on video pushing a machete towards the neck of Reuven Fenton, a New York Post reporter, after he knocked on the door of her Bronx flat for an interview.

The professor reportedly shouted at the journalist: "Get the f--- away from my door, or I’m going to chop you up with this machete.”

She then allegedly chased the journalist into the street.

A New York Police Department spokesman told The Telegraph she was arrested on Thursday morning and has been charged with “menacing and harassment”.

Mr Fenton had approached Ms Rodriguez for comment after she was filmed destroying a student’s anti-abortion display.

The former Hunter College professor’s obscenity-laced tirade went viral.

Reporter 'just wanted to speak to passionate woman'

Mr Fenton described his encounter on Fox News, telling host Sean Hannity: "We just wanted to speak to this woman.

"We thought we might have a chance, given that she's obviously passionate about her beliefs, and maybe if we showed up to her door she'd be willing to grant us an interview. This was a first for me."

She surrendered to the police on Thursday morning.

Her dismissal was announced in a statement to the New York Post.

Vince Dimiceli, Hunter College spokesman, said: “Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action.

“Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

It also emerged that Ms Rodriguez, an adjunct professor of art at Hunter College, is suing the New York Police Department, alleging she sustained nerve damage when she was arrested during a George Floyd protest in June 2020.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.