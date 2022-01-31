New York prosecutor drops groping case against Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. — A district attorney in upstate New York said Monday his office will not pursue charges against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection with groping allegations, ending the last local investigation the Democrat faced.

Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes said there was “not a sufficient legal basis” to bring charges against Cuomo, who faced allegations he made unwanted physical contact with a local woman.

Virginia Limmiatis, a Syracuse-area woman and energy company employee, told investigators last year that Cuomo groped her and touched her chest at a 2017 event.

Cuomo denied the accusation, but he resigned last August after a state attorney general’s report found he sexually harassed several former aides and other women. Many of the cases fell into the purview of local district attorneys in Albany, Long Island and elsewhere, and Oswego was the last unresolved case. None have resulted in charges against Cuomo.

“To be clear, this decision is based solely upon an assessment of the law and whether the People can establish a legally sufficient case under controlling precedent,” Oakes said in a statement.

“In no way should this decision be interpreted as casting doubt upon the character or credibility of Ms. Limmiatis, or how harmful the acts she experienced were.”

Oakes said the woman was found to be “reliable and reasonable, seemingly motivated only by an earnest desire to do the right thing.”

Oakes criticized current state law that makes it difficult for him to pursue a criminal case.

Mariann Wang, an attorney for Limmiatis, praised Oakes’ work and stressed that although the case “is not being criminally prosecuted [it] does not mean Cuomo is ‘innocent.’ His behavior towards her in May 2017 was a plain abuse of power.”

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi released photos of the interaction and claimed there was no inappropriate touching. He added that five district attorneys have now concluded no criminal conduct was committed by the governor as detailed in the report from Attorney General Tish James.

“This has always been a political hit job to further the Attorney General’s own ambitions, which both reeks of prosecutorial misconduct and has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars. As we’ve said since the beginning, the truth will come out,” Azzopardi said in a statement.