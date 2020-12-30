The New York prosecutor investigating Trump's tax records is calling in reinforcements as the president's time in office comes to an end

Sarah Al-Arshani
Donald Trump wildcard
US President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 7, 2020. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

  • Forensic accounting specialists have been brought on to help with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's probe into President Donald Trump's business transactions, The Washington Post reported. 

  • This is part of an ongoing investigation that's expanded since it was opened two years ago. 

  • District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. asked FTI Consulting to advise prosecutors on whether or not Trump or his company altered the value of some assets for tax purposes. 

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office currently running a probe into President Donald Trump's finances has tapped forensic accounting specialists for help, The Washington Post reported. 

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has expanded his initial 2018 probe into hush money paid to two women who say they had sexual relationships with Trump before he was president. Vance has now asked FTI Consulting to look for discrepancies among some property deals and consult with prosecutors on whether or not Trump's company altered the value of some assets for tax breaks. 

Earlier this year, Vance asked a judge for eight years of Trump's tax records on the grounds that media reports had identified "extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization. Trump has fought the release of those records in court, but Vance has also expanded the scope of the investigation since then. 

Vance interviewed bankers and insurers who work for the president this month. Investigators at the DA's office spoke with employees of Trump's primary lender, Deutsche Bank and Aon, his main insurer. 

Trump has recently expressed concern over the large scope of the investigation as his presidency comes to an end. 

"Now I hear that these same people that failed to get me in Washington have sent every piece of information to New York so that they can try to get me there," Trump said in speech earlier this month. "It's all been gone over, over, and over again."

According to Jason Zirkle with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners who spoke to The Post, Vance may have hired the firm to help counter any arguments that the investigation is driven by political animus.

One source who asked to remain anonymous told The Post analysts with FTI Consulting may have already reviewed some of Trump's dealings as part of a grand jury investigation and could potentially testify if criminal charges are filed. 

Vance's office could not be reached for comment by phone at the time of publication and the Trump organization has not replied to Insider's request for comment.

