New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now 'criminal'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump

The New York attorney general's office says it is investigating the Trump Organization "in a criminal capacity".

A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor, Letitia James, said the inquiry into Mr Trump's property company was "no longer purely civil".

Ms James has been scrutinising the ex-Republican president's financial dealings before he took office.

The Trumps deny wrongdoing and say the inquiry by a Democratic prosecutor is a political vendetta.

Ms James' spokesman, Fabien Levy, told the BBC on Tuesday: "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the Organization is no longer purely civil in nature.

"We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment."

The statement did not say what turned the inquiry from civil to criminal in nature, or whether the former president himself might be personally implicated in any allegations.

Ms James launched a civil inquiry in March 2019 into claims that Mr Trump had inflated the value of his assets to banks when seeking loans, and understated them to lower his taxes.

Her office has also seeking documents on four Trump Organization properties in Manhattan, upstate New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr said in court documents last August that his office was investigating alleged "protracted criminal conduct" at the Trump Organization.

Mr Vance's legal filing cited newspaper articles about purported bank and insurance fraud at the company.

The Manhattan district attorney has also been investigating whether any of Mr Trump's financial records were doctored to cover up hush-money payments to two women in 2016 who say they had affairs with him.

Mr Vance's office said in February it had obtained Mr Trump's tax returns as part of the investigation, after a long legal battle.

Recommended Stories

  • New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The New York attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has now opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's company, going beyond what began as a civil probe. Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, said in a statement.

  • GOP fears taking their ‘eye off the ball’ for next election, as Trump keeps focus on 2020

    Republicans worry Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims will alienate swing voters and send mixed messages to their base.

  • Biden to send 20 million doses of U.S.-authorized vaccines abroad for first time

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorized for domestic use. The move marks a notable pivot from the White House as the administration seeks to use the country's vaccine supply as a diplomatic tool with the pandemic outlook brightening at home. Biden announced on Monday that his administration will send doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca Plc doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer makes offensive comments about Capitol rioters: 'They're all f---ing short-bus people'

    Albert Watkins told Insider he made the "politically incorrect" comments to call attention to the mental health of some defendants.

  • ‘Why not every election and why only the presidential?’: Maricopa County Recorder on Arizona GOP’s sham 2020 election recount

    In Arizona, Republicans are conducting a third sham review of the 2020 election looking to undercut President Biden's victory. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says, “my dog in the fight is looking out for the hardworking people of Maricopa County and not letting them defamed, not letting their good efforts get mocked.”

  • ‘I really like it and plan to get another one’: Nordstrom shoppers love this sweatshirt that’s 50% off

    Get it in every color. The post ‘I really like it and plan to get another one’: Nordstrom shoppers love this sweatshirt that’s 50% off appeared first on In The Know.

  • Andrew Giuliani announces campaign for New York governor: 'Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes.'

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's son is eyeing an Andrew vs. Andrew gubernatorial battle in 2022. Andrew Giuliani on Tuesday announced he's running for governor of New York in the state's 2022 Republican primary, launching a campaign website as he seeks to oust New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), NBC News reports. In an interview with The New York Post, Giuliani described himself as a "politician out of the womb." "Giuliani vs. Cuomo," he also said. "Holy smokes. It's Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden. It would be one of the epic showdowns in the state's history." The announcement comes less than a month after federal investigators searched the Manhattan home and office of Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, amid an investigation into his Ukraine business dealings. Andrew Giuliani served in the White House under Trump, but he has never held elected office. He argued to the Post that "my four years in the White House has prepared me for this moment." Meanwhile, though, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) announced a gubernatorial campaign against Cuomo last month, which Politico notes "could complicate" Giuliani's path to the Republican nomination. According to the Post, Giuliani has spoken with Trump about his campaign, but the former president "isn't taking sides because he is also fond of Zeldin." More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyMcConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commissionThis is your brain on pandemic whiplash

  • Editorial: Kevin McCarthy's opposition to a Jan. 6 commission is a new low

    McCarthy declared his opposition Tuesday to a bipartisan bill to create a Jan. 6 commission.

  • Liz Cheney hinted that Trump and Kevin McCarthy may have talked about setting their stories straight on the Capitol riot

    Rep. Liz Cheney suggested that Kevin McCarthy, the House GOP leader, knew more about the response to the Capitol riot than he'd let on.

  • Courtland Sutton: Broncos have every category of receiving weapon

    The Broncos haven’t decided on a quarterback yet, but wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks that Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater will have plenty to work with once that call is made. In an interview with the team’s website, Sutton talked about his experience watching wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler and tight end [more]

  • Kia Reveals Its EV6, the Brand’s First EV to Ride on New Hyundai E-GMP Platform

    Kia’s electric crossover will seat five, go 300 miles on a charge.

  • Sudan clears hurdle for debt relief

    Sudan has cleared a final hurdle in order to access relief on external debt of at least $50 billion, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.That's after member countries of the International Monetary Fund agreed to clear Sudan's arrears to the institution.The economically struggling nation is emerging from decades of sanctions and isolation under ousted former President Omar al-Bashir.It had built up huge arrears on its debt.A transitional military-civilian government has been trying to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis.Inflation is at over 300% and there is a shortage of basic goods, fueled by a lack of foreign currency reserves.But rapid progress has been made under the IMF and World Bank's Highly Indebted Poor Countries scheme, or HIPC.The HIPC would reopen access to badly needed cheap international finance.In order to unlock the process, Sudan recently cleared its arrears to the World Bank and African Development Bank with bridge loans from Western nations.The remaining step was to clear Sudan's arrears to the IMF.At a conference in Paris, Macron said that would be facilitated through a $1.5 billion bridge loan, which would be covered by member state pledges."Today's step is a decisive step. It marks the real engagement of the whole international community alongside your country because you had the courage to stand up, to conquer freedom and to start these first reforms."Macron also kickstarted a broader debt relief effort, saying his country was in favor of fully canceling the $5 billion it is owed by Sudan.Others such as Italy and Germany have agreed to clearing their shares of Sudan's debt.Kuwait, the country's biggest creditor at $9.8 billion, said it would support debt "resolution" discussions.

  • Courtland Sutton expects to be full go for Broncos’ training camp

    In 2019, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton had a breakout season, catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards. In 2020, Sutton suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his first game. In 2021, Sutton expects to be good as new. Sutton told the Broncos’ website that he is participating in voluntary offseason work and expects to be [more]

  • McCarthy praises Trump over Biden because he ‘didn’t need to sleep 5 hours a night’

    “I kinda see Joe as a little bit out of it,” Sean Hannity said. “Donald Trump didn’t need to sleep five hours a night,” McCarthy said while appearing alongside Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and newly elected House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

  • Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, Macy's and Costco no longer require masks for vaccinated customers. See the list.

    Walmart, Target, Costco, Trader Joe's, Publix and Sam's Club are dropping mask mandates for fully vaccinated shoppers. Others are looking at policies.

  • Lakers finish regular season with No. 1 ranked defense

    Despite the myriad injuries and setbacks, the Los Angeles Lakers maintained the NBA's best defense in the 2020-21 season.

  • T.I. Under Investigation by LAPD Over Sexual Assault Allegations

    Rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegations of sexual assault, Variety has confirmed. The LAPD would not disclose further details about the probe, including whether T.I’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, is also under investigation. T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, released a statement to Variety regarding the investigation and the […]

  • 'Royal pain in the a**': Backlash intensifies after Prince Harry calls US First Amendment 'bonkers'

    Sean Hannity told the prince he was welcome to leave, while another asked the UK to take Harry back.

  • New York AG's office opens criminal probe into Trump Organization

    Whether the president's business had inflated the value of its assets for the purposes of tax breaks and loans has reportedly been the key issue.

  • Cheney says she wouldn't vote for McCarthy for speaker if GOP takes back House

    If Republicans take back the House in 2022, at least one sitting GOP member of the chamber doesn't think House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is the right fit to serve as speaker — and you can probably guess who. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who some observers believe isn't a shoo-in to hold her seat, told Politico she won't vote for McCarthy in that hypothetical situation. "I think that we've got to have leaders who lead based on principle, and that's not what we've seen from him," Cheney said. The rift between the two lawmakers, who not too long ago were leading the House GOP together, has grown significantly since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, culminating in a vote to oust Cheney — who has remained fiercely critical of former President Donald Trump and his role in the future of the Republican Party — as the House Republican conference chair, so her candid words didn't exactly come out of the blue. Read more about Cheney's own potential path forward in the party at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyMcConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commissionThis is your brain on pandemic whiplash