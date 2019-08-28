New York prosecutors raise victims' hopes that Ghislaine Maxwell could face charges

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, pictured in 2005. Epstein's August 10 death has shifted the focus to his co-conspirators - Patrick Mcmullan

New York prosecutors have given renewed hope to accusers of Jeffrey Epstein that justice may yet be served, sitting down with them amid increasing speculation that British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell could still be charged.

Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, met behind closed doors with the some of the 16 women who spoke in court on Tuesday.

Mr Berman was “very encouraging”, one of those present at the meeting told The Telegraph, and the women were heartened by what they heard.

Several of the dozens of women to accuse Epstein of abuse told prosecutors in Tuesday’s hearing that they were trapped in a web created by both Epstein and Miss Maxwell, his long-time companion.

She is alleged in court documents to have served as a recruiter for Epstein, luring young women to visit him under false pretences, and facilitating his abuse of the vulnerable girls.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, photographed at a New York City premiere of Batman Forever in 1995

Miss Maxwell, 56, has never been charged, and has denied any wrongdoing.

Epstein’s death had led to increasing speculation that prosecutors will now turn their focus on her.

Gloria Allred, the high profile women’s rights lawyer who is representing five Epstein accusers – and weighing up taking on yet more – said she was impressed by Mr Berman’s words.

“He was encouraging that the investigation of others who may have been involved in a conspiracy with Mr Epstein to sex traffic under age minors would continue, despite the fact that Jeffrey Epstein is deceased,” she told The Telegraph, adding that she was not present at the meeting, but spoke to him beforehand.

She said Mr Berman would not be drawn on specific charges to come.

“He did not promise that charges would be brought - nor could he promise that, at this stage of the investigation,” she added.

Gloria Allred with one of the women to accuse Jeffrey Epstein, at court in New York on Tuesday

His office declined to comment on how long the meeting went on for, or who was present.

Mr Berman, who was overseeing the charges Epstein faced when he died on August 10, has previously said that his team’s “investigation of the conduct charged in the Indictment – which included a conspiracy count – remains ongoing.”

Frank Perrone, a former prosecutor in New York and now a partner at private law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, said Miss Maxwell could not rest easy, despite there being no charges filed so far.