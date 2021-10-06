New York Public Library to eliminate all late fees

·2 min read
New York Public Library in Manhattan
New York Public Library's president said fines were an "ineffective" way of encouraging people to return books

The New York Public Library has become the latest and largest system to eliminate all fees on overdue materials and books.

Its president Anthony W Marx said late fees were "an ineffective way" of encouraging people to return books.

Under the old policy, card holders who had over $15 (£10.96) in fines would have their cards blocked and access to libraries revoked.

The city's libraries collected over $3 million in fees in 2019 alone.

New late fee charges were suspended in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now they will be permanently eliminated.

"For those who can afford the fines, they are barely an incentive," Mr Marx said in a statement.

"For those who can't afford the fines - disproportionately low income New Yorkers - they become a real barrier to access that we can no longer accept."

To welcome newcomers or New Yorkers back to libraries, all branches in the systems will have a week, starting 18 October, of giveaways and special programmes to encourage patrons to stop by, return material or reconnect with their local libraries.

"Libraries are for everyone yet monetary fines create barriers to accessing library services for those who need it most,'' said city council speaker Corey Johnson as he commended the public libraries systems for taking an "important step to advance social equity."

The city's public library system has 92 locations and includes branches in Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, and the Brooklyn and Queens Public Library.

New York City joins a list of other major cities like San Francisco, Chicago, San Diego and Philadelphia that have wiped away all previous library late fines. The Boston Public Library announced this year that all late fees would be erased.

Many different libraries in North America, including some in Canada, have increasingly began to clear fees or have gone at least partially fine free to increase access to services.

So far, eliminating late fees has proven to be a success in many different cities.

The Chicago Public Library reported that thousands of users renewed or replaced their library cards after the abolition of fines in 2019. Additionally, the library saw an 83% increase in book returns months after the change.

The New York Public Library will still require users to pay replacement fees if books and other materials are lost. However, if materials are eventually returned no fees will apply.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crane collapse at Bryn Mawr CTA stop halts train service on 3 lines

    CTA Red, Purple and Brown line trains are all halted after a crane collapsed at the Bryn Mawr station in Edgewater Wednesday afternoon.

  • Charlize Theron and Darren Walker on How to End Global Vaccine Inequity

    Meanwhile, we’ve heard from partners and colleagues across the globe about the barriers to getting vaccinated in less wealthy parts of the world—from months of waiting to lack of internet access to clinics running out of doses. To date, all of South Africa, Charlize’s home country, has administered just 17 million doses. Indeed, while 17 of the G20’s member states already have vaccinated at least two-thirds of their populations, the vaccination rate across the continent of Africa is below 5%.

  • Prince Andrew can review 2009 Jeffrey Epstein settlement

    Prince Andrew will have a chance to review a 2009 settlement agreement that he hopes will shield him from a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing a woman two decades ago, when she was underage. In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan granted permission for Andrew's lawyers to receive a copy of the confidential agreement between the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, the prince's accuser. Giuffre has also accused Epstein of abuse.

  • Get an inside look at Sacramento's newest museum before it opens

    The finishing touches are being put on Sacramento's newest museum, the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity. The museum centers around all things science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The museum is about 50,000 square feet, with 20,000 square feet for exhibit experiences that range from water to electricity and farming. The museum will even have a live beehive for kids to check out.

  • Clean environment could become U.N. human right. Not so fast, say U.S., Britain

    Britain and the United States are among a few countries withholding support for a proposal brought at the United Nations that would recognise access to a safe and healthy environment as a human right, prompting criticism that they are undermining their own pledges ahead of the Glasgow climate conference. Diplomats say the Geneva-based Human Rights Council is expected to adopt the resolution later this week even if an opposing country calls a vote, as supporters are numerous and include Costa Rica, the Maldives and Switzerland. The World Health Organization estimates that some 13.7 million deaths a year, or around 24.3 % of the total, are due to environmental risks such as air pollution https://www.reuters.com/world/india/pollution-likely-cut-9-years-life-expectancy-40-indians-2021-09-01 and chemical exposure.

  • NYC public libraries will end late fees in push for equity

    New York City's public libraries will no longer charge late fees and will waive existing fines for overdue books and other materials, city officials announced Tuesday. Late fees had already been suspended since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and will now be permanently eliminated, elected officials and leaders of the city's three library systems said in a news release. "This announcement is another major step towards making our public libraries, the heart of so many communities, accessible to all,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

  • Joe Biden To Nominate Maria Rosario Jackson As Chair Of National Endowment For the Arts

    UPDATED, with correction: Maria Rosario Jackson, a professor at Arizona State University and a native of Los Angeles, has been selected by President Joe Biden as his nominee to chair to National Endowment for the Arts. The White House also announced that Biden would nominate Shelly Lowe as chair of the National Endowment for the […]

  • The best things to do in Philadelphia, according to a local

    If you're touring the "Birthplace of America," you must visit the Liberty Bell, Museum Mile, and South Street. Read on to find more must-see spots.

  • Old School Square founder makes last gasp plea to save ‘heartbeat of our town’

    She founded Delray Beach’s venerable Old School Square arts and entertainment venue 32 years ago. Now Frances Bourque is desperately trying to maintain her role over the center. In August, city officials dumped Old School Square’s management and terminated its lease. In an open letter to city leadership, Bourque pleaded to sit down for a workshop to save it. “It has been a month of tears, not ...

  • New Jersey urban farm project, refugee organization in Ohio among 2021 recipients in Gannett Foundation's A Community Thrives

    A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowdfunding initiative sponsored by USA TODAY’s parent company, generated $2.3 million in 2021.

  • Local organization is helping Hispanic survivors of domestic violence

    October is domestic violence awareness month, and a local organization is raising awareness about this issue impacting the Hispanic population.

  • Michael J. Fox to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize Award

    Michael J. Fox will receive an honorary AARP award for his work through his charity that advocates for Parkinson’s research. The organization announced Tuesday that Fox will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award during a virtual ceremony on Dec 15. The Emmy-winning actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, will be recognized for his work with his Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.