York Purple Heart veteran to get new home for the holidays, thanks to community

YORK, Maine — Purple Heart recipient Tom Barr will stay warm this winter season, thanks to community members donating thousands of dollars to go toward his new mobile home.

Wayne Avery, who owns Dr. Heat and Mr. Cool HVAC service in York, said he has at least $47,000 raised to replace Barr’s mold-infested mobile home on Punkintown Road in Eliot. That is about $10,000 shy of the amount needed.

With the rate at which donations have come over the last two weeks, Avery is optimistic they will cover the cost before the holidays. He has used a GoFundMe page while also receiving donations through his Venmo account and at the American Legion Post 188, which is working with Avery.

“We raised a lot of money,” Avery said. “Amazed at how fast the money came in and how many people reached out.”

Tom Barr, a 76-year-old Vietnam veteran who received a Purple Heart and served as Eliot, Maine’s police chief, smiles with his dog, Rusty, in front of his cozy trailer with a pellet stove. He will live in the trailer until he gets a new mobile home, thanks to the donations of his community.

Donations have come not only in the form of cash and checks but also supplies, such as several dumpsters from Eldredge Lumber. After an excavator knocked down his old mobile home, and many volunteers came to help clear the debris.

In the meantime, Barr is inside a small camper set up with heat and hot water so he can stay on his property until the new mobile home is paid for and arrives. He said he's overwhelmed by the support from people who have come to help him.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s happening,” Barr said. “Everybody’s been so overwhelmingly nice.”

Community rallies to help Purple Heart veteran

Barr has lived in Eliot almost his entire life and has been on Punkintown Road since the 1970s. He served in the Army’s 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam, where he was injured by shrapnel during fighting along the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

Barr went on to serve in the Eliot Police Department, where he became chief, then switched careers to the oil business. He worked for Davis Oil, where he first met Avery, and is now retired.

Tom Barr, 76, a Purple Heart Vietnam veteran and former Eliot, Maine police chief says he's overwhelmed with the kindness of people who have helped him get a new home.

Barr said he went away to his summer home in Rangeley this year and returned at the end of the season to find the rain had caused damage to the roof and black mold to spread throughout his mobile home. When Avery visited to help fix something in his home, he noticed the black mold and told Barr he needed to move out.

Avery began posting on Facebook asking anyone to help him raise the money to replace the mobile home and provide a temporary trailer. Local businesses like Eldredge Lumber, Estes Oil, Rick’s Restaurant and others have pitched in to help.

Tom Barr, 76, a Purple Heart Vietnam veteran and former Eliot, Maine police chief, plays with his dog, Rusty, in front of his "new temporary" home.

Mike Estes, a York selectman who owns Estes Oil, said Avery used to work for him and came into his office asking for help. Estes Oil donated a new gas tank and the first 75 gallons of propane Barr will need.

“I’m really proud of what he’s doing,” Estes said of Avery.

Those who donated say they were compelled to give when they learned of Barr’s background. Veronica Gould, who owns Rick’s, said her restaurant gave a check to Avery because they were moved by Barr’s story.

“First of all, Tom has a Purple Heart. I think that really grabs at the heartstrings,” Gould said. “Winter’s coming, and we want to be there for this man who gave a lot to our country.”

A new home coming soon

Avery expects to have the rest of the donations in December and is in talks with a dealer about purchasing Barr’s new mobile home. In the meantime, Barr said he is enjoying his camper, which is fitted with a pellet stove to keep him warm.

Barr said the camper is comfortable for him and his Irish setter, Rusty. The dog has been running back and forth inside the camper and settling in, Barr said.

“My dog OK'd it,” Barr said. “He went from one end to the other smelling everything, checking it out.”

Tom Barr, 76, a Purple Heart Vietnam veteran and former Eliot, Maine police chief, sits in his truck in front of his "new temporary" home.

Barr said he is still concerned about his living situation, given the uncertainty that remains in getting his permanent home. He said he is grateful for the help that has come so far and that he will at least remain warm this holiday season.

“It will work out,” Barr said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

