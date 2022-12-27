New York Raises Cap on Pensions’ Private Equity, Hedge Fund Assets

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Friday that allows the state’s and New York City’s pensions to increase allocations to more expensive and opaque asset classes like private equity that could potentially deliver higher returns.

The bill raises the cap on alternative assets — which also include hedge funds, private real estate and direct loans to companies — as well as foreign stocks, to 35% from 25%. Boosting the limit will allow pensions, including the $233 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund and five New York City pensions with more than $230 billion in assets combined, to better diversify holdings, officials have said.

A provision in state law that sets the cap, known as the “basket clause,” hadn’t been adjusted since 2006.

U.S. state and local-government pensions, which count on annual investment gains of about 7% on average, have piled into alternative assets to cover shortfalls after a decades-long decline in interest rates and slower economic growth made it harder to meet long-term targets.

Such private offerings accounted for abut 70% of new capital raised in 2019, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

New York City’s civil employee pensions’ private-equity investments earned a 13.5% return on their buyout, venture capital and “special situations” funds in the 10-year period ending in June. That’s 0.4% more than they would have earned in the Russell 3000, according to pension documents. The city employees’ private-equity investments have performed better over a five-year period, beating the Russell 3000 by 6.4 percentage points.

Private-equity firms and hedge funds often charge investors fees of as much as 2% of money they manage and 20% of profits. New York City’s five pension funds paid investment managers about $1.5 billion for the year ending June 30.

