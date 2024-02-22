New York’s new 'Rape Is Rape Act' embeds victim-blaming flaws into sex crime laws laws

On Friday, Feb. 2, New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the “Rape Is Rape Act” into law. Its expansion of body parts that are considered “rape” makes this statute a long overdue breakthrough for the LGBTQ community and men who suffer rape. But buried in the act's Section 7 is reliance on whether the victim expressed “no,” by their words or actions. This victim-blaming language is not only an incorrect test of consent, but also, it is exactly why so few sex crime victims step forward.

Modern neuroscience, supported by the U.S. Department of Justice, conclusively shows that victims have varied responses to sex crimes. While some victims may fight or flee, others will freeze — tonic immobility — or fawn — go along to get along. Both are automatic, reactive protective measures controlled subconsciously by the victim’s brain. Relying on a “no” from a victim who is forced, scared, defrauded, coerced, taken by surprise or incapacitated, is an unrealistic expectation that flies in the face of science and common sense.

Section 7 ignores the basic principles at the heart of consent; freely given, knowledgeable and informed agreement by a person with the capacity to reason, #FGKIA. Codes and laws passed down from Canon Law, through Nuremberg Code, all the way to General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, all support this simple, easily understood definition for consent. Even Model Penal Code, created in 1962 by the American Law Institute, or ALI, supports this definition through its consent provision, which holds that consent is ineffective when induced by force, duress or deception. All of these authoritative perceptions of consent show that a criminal act is a crime because of the actions of the offender, not the victim.

Recently, a reporter for ALI presented a scholarly paper in Germany stating that consent is attitudinal and behavioral. This concept fails to acknowledge that “consent” is a noun while “to consent” is a verb. Unfortunately, Section 7 also confuses the two.

“To consent” means to convey consent to another. The noun “consent” must be taking place, however, for a consent conveyance. Section 7 and our already existing sexual assault laws base consent on the conveyance, not the actual occurrence of consent. A complying victim who was maliciously influenced to do so could not have consented no matter what they said or did or how enthusiastically they expressed willingness.

“Enthusiastic consent” is a trendy concept currently circulating in society. This victim-blaming language also ignores the offender’s influence and focuses on the victim’s conveyance. Claiming a victim consented because the accused pried words or actions of compliance from them, is outright victimization of the victim. Offenders know when they use malfeasance to secure ill-gotten gains.

In addition, the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects your right to free speech. Government should never climb in bed with you to dictate how you should communicate during the most intimate moments of your life.

With all consent violations, while a victim may have assented — agreed on the face of it, or acquiesced, agreed under duress, they could not have consented, freely given knowledgeable and informed agreement as a person with the capacity to reason. While agreement can take three forms, consent, not assent or acquiescence, is required in all sexual contact. Missouri’s second-degree rape statute says: Assent is not consent if induced by force, duress or deception.

The noun, “consent,” appears 162 times in New York’s penal code without a definition. In fact, when the Harvey Weinstein jurors asked Judge James Burke to define consent, he responded they should use their common sense. Judge Stephen O’Neill in Pennsylvania told Bill Cosby’s jurors, “that is a question that cannot be answered,” because Pennsylvania’s laws are similarly deficient. Failure to correctly and consistently define consent accurately by law leaves the door wide open for appeals based on technicalities as we have witnessed in the Cosby case and are now facing in the Weinstein appeal currently before the Supreme Court in Albany.

Without defining consent, our statutes cannot support the “equal protection for all,” granted by the US Constitution. Instead, jurors are tasked with determining what constitutes consent case by case. Each jury’s decision can be totally inconsistent with other juries that are deciding cases right across the hall.

Our legislators can cure the problems in Section 7 by passing New York State Bills #A7523a in the Assembly and #S4196a in the Senate, “Defining Consent.” Its simple, understandable definition will clarify that the influence of the accused, not the words and actions of the victim, who is responding to that influence, determines whether consent took place. It will end the legislated victim crushing defenses embedded in our laws that rupture the victim’s spirit.

Because society takes its lead from our laws, when our laws blame victims, society blames victims. Today’s rape culture is the product of our failed laws.

We’ve all heard the horrific statistics on sex crimes in today’s society, but they don’t reveal the hardships individual victims suffer from rape, sexual assault, sex trafficking, stealthing, nonconsensual image distribution, nonconsensual harassment by AI, domestic violence, fertility fraud and more. Each of these abuses is a consent violation. Prosecution for each offense will be aided by correctly defining consent in penal law.

You can help make the transformational change that turns your human right of consent into a powerful civil right backed by law by contacting your legislators to demand change. Doing so will provide protection for you, your children, and generations to come. And only vote for candidates who pledge to #CodifyConsent in our laws during the upcoming election. The future of sexual assault legislation is in your hands.

