New York rapper Lil Tjay shot in Edgewater, TMZ reports

Tariq Zehawi and Liam Quinn, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read
New York rapper Lil Tjay was shot in Edgewater just after midnight Wednesday, according to a TMZ report.

Officials have not confirmed the report, but the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said two 22-year-olds were shot at The Promenade shopping center at around 12:05 a.m. One victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, which was outside a Chipotle. Another was found at a nearby Exxon station on River Road with a single gunshot wound. Prosecutors said the victims were taken to a local hospital, but did not provide details about their injuries.

TMZ reported that Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, is in emergency surgery, citing law enforcement sources.

Edgewater police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office were at the shopping center after 7 a.m. Wednesday, inspecting a red Dodge Durango with a bullet hole in the driver's window. Blood-stained towels could also be seen on scene.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Office investigate a shooting where two people were injured at City Place at the Promenade in Edgewater, N.J. on Wednesday June 22, 2022.
Tjay has 7 million followers on Instagram and has released two studio albums through Columbia Records that each charted in the top 5 on the Billboard 200. His 2021 song with singer 6lack "Calling My Name" debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Promenade is a residential and outdoor shopping area located right next to the Hudson River in Edgewater, with apartments on top of many of the businesses.

Prosecutors did not say if any suspects were arrested or charged in connection with the shooting.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rapper Lil Tjay shot in Edgewater NJ, report says

