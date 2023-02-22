New York rapper Nas Ebk charged in YouTube prank at Rochelle Park ShopRite

A New York man was charged with assault and making terroristic threats after appearing in a YouTube prank video at ShopRite in Rochelle Park, the township police department said Wednesday.

Nasir Valenzuela, 19, better known by his stage name Nas Ebk, a Bronx resident, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Penns Grove Tuesday.

The video, which was posted on the YouTube channel of Buba100x, was filmed at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 9. In it, Valenzuela, wearing a red hoodie, and Buba are filmed going up to ShopRite customers and employees, asking them questions and yelling loudly. At one point, Buba takes the hat of an employee who reacted angrily, saying "don't do that buddy."

Valenzuela then took the employees hat and runs off before returning it.

Toward the end of video, it cuts back to the disgruntled employee who engages in a verbal spat with Valenzuela and Buba, with the latter explaining they were filming a video. As the encounter escalated, Valenzuela is shown taking something out of his pocket.

Rochelle Park police alleged that Valenzuela brandished a scalpel-style knife and threatened the employee.

"Walk toward me again and I'll violate you," Valenzuela can be heard saying.

Following the exchange the video shows Valenzuela appear to kick the man before running toward the store's exit.

Rochelle Park police said Buba, Valenzuela and a third man, who filmed the video, left before authorities arrived at ShopRite.

The video, which was posted last month, has been viewed over 430,000 times. Buba100x has over 550,000 YouTube subscribers. Valenzuela has 126,000 followers on Instagram.

Valenzuela was charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, simple assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Authorities' attempts to locate him had been unsuccessful prior to his arrest Tuesday. He is currently in custody at Bergen County Jail.

