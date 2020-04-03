Will New York rebound from the coronavirus pandemic?

The flags at Rockefeller Center fly over a desolate concrete canyon. Photojournalists with long-lens cameras wander through Times Square to capture the solitude on one of the world’s busiest thoroughfares. White tents have been erected on the northern section of Central Park to accommodate the overflow of patients from Mount Sinai Hospital — a grim tableau evoking a previous century.

As the national death toll of more than 6,500 from the pandemic doubles the number of fatalities from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, New York has been transformed, and new habits formed. Many of the 4 million people who come to work in Manhattan are now staying connected with their jobs remotely. The restaurants and cafes that remain open have become takeout stops as they struggle to stay afloat. Public transportation has seen as much as an 80% drop in passengers.

After months of devastating loss and unfathomable fear following 9/11, the nation's most populous city proved its resilience, rebounding more prosperous than ever. Experts believe the city will endure significant pain before experiencing that kind of comeback, given the pandemic's death toll (more than 1,500 as of Thursday evening) and catastrophic economic losses -- pegged at $5 billion by one financial watchdog group. At the very least, months if not years of uncertainty lie ahead.

“I think people were afraid after 9/11, but they weren’t afraid to go out and eat,” said Melissa Fleishcut, president and chief executive of the New York State Restaurant Assn. “As long as the pandemic continues to go on, I think the prospects for the majority of restaurants to come out on the other side is slimming. I think it is an altering event -- a moment of change for the industry for sure.”

A recent survey by the National Restaurant Assn. showed that 5% of New York’s restaurants have closed due to the restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic. On March 20, all workers in nonessential businesses across New York state were ordered to stay home by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

An additional 12% expected to close permanently in the next 30 days if the current situation did not improve. The growth of the restaurant business had already been slowing due to the state’s $15-an-hour minimum wage.

“We had already seen life get more challenging for the restaurant owner and operator throughout the state,” Fleishcut said. “They were trying to manage with labor costs that have increased dramatically. Rent was always concerned. Profit margins are slim, and they have no savings to speak of to get them through a catastrophic event like this.”

Nearly half of restaurants in New York are closed even with the provision that they can serve food and alcoholic beverages for takeout and delivery. Dante, a 105-year-old café on MacDougal Street in Greenwich Village, has its bartenders preparing their specialty cocktails to go, offering them in glass containers that are lined up on tables that would otherwise have seated customers.

“We’re bottling these,” Jessica Friedman, a server at Dante, said. “It’s keeping us all employed.”

Bartenders Liam Pierce and Jessica Friedman are making their drinks to go at the Greenwich Village cafe Dante. (Stephen Battaglio / Los Angeles times)

Fleishcut said one restaurant proprietor had remodeled his restaurant so he could sell meal kits for customers to heat and serve at home. She expects an acceleration in the number of restaurants converting to a “fast casual” service, especially if social distancing continues after the pandemic abates.

Caterers and event planners are also anxious over how long it will take for the public to feel comfortable going back to business conferences, trade shows, conventions, social galas, festivals and award presentations, which brings an influx of billions of dollars to New York. Midtown's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, normally host to trade shows like Book Expo America, has been turned into a field hospital.

David Adler, founder and chief executive BizBash, a New York firm that advises the event business, said he has been on calls with companies trying to determine when normalcy, whatever that is, will return and how to navigate the economic shutdown.