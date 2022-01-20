  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman arrested outside US Capitol during voting rights protest

David Propper and Eduardo Cuevas, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jamaal Bowman
    Jamaal Bowman
    American educator and politician

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol building on Thursday during a protest over voting rights, according to his office.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested Bowman along with nearly 30 other demonstrators that have been on a hunger strike in support of voting legislation, said Marcus Frias, Bowman's director of communications in a short statement.

Frias said Bowman was participating in a non-violent action at the North Barricade of the Capitol building.

The arrests came after Senate Democrats failed to pass a voting rights bill Wednesday night that the House already passed. Senators also failed to change filibuster rules to pass the bill with a simple majority.

Politics: Senate Democrats fail to advance voting rights legislation and changes to filibuster

Washington: Sen. Mark Kelly supports change to Senate filibuster rule for voting rights legislation

.

Bowman was released Thursday afternoon, his office told The Journal News. Frias said Bowman was the only House member arrested.

On Twitter, police said demonstrators began blocking one side of the North Barricade outside the Capitol just before noon. There, officers issued three warnings and demonstrators refused to get out of the way, so officers made arrests, the tweet said.

In total, Capitol police tweeted officers arrested 27 people accused of crowding, obstructing or incommoding, and one for allegedly violating crowd control laws.

Bowman's office released photos and a video of Bowman being arrested Thursday afternoon.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman was arrested during a protest outside the U.S. Capitol Building Thursday. Bowman represents New York&#39;s 16th congressional district.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman was arrested during a protest outside the U.S. Capitol Building Thursday. Bowman represents New York's 16th congressional district.

Markus Batchelor, the deputy director for leadership programs at the advocacy organization People for the American Way, recorded Bowman’s arrest and posted it to Twitter.

In a phone interview just 40 minutes after he and others, including Bowman, were released, Batchelor said he and other demonstrators sat and blocked the driveway Thursday morning in an act of civil disobedience after the Senate failed to pass the voting right bill Wednesday night.

Bowman happened upon the group, Batchelor said, and initially talked to Capitol officers before crossing the police line to greet protestors. An officer then handcuffed the congressman, said Batchelor.

Batchelor remained undeterred in pushing for voting rights.

“We’ll persist,” he said. “All of this has stops and starts. If you look at this grand arc of history, history is on our side. We’ll win.”

Social media posts on Bowman's Twitter account showed him on Wednesday outside the steps of the Capitol with other protestors with a banner reading “HUNGER STRIKE 4 DEMOCRACY.” In one post, Bowman said he joined protestors in reading off 33 bills that civil rights advocates say restrict voting rights across the U.S.

Bowman is serving his first term in office after ousting former longtime congressman Eliot Engel in a Democratic primary in 2020. Bowman is one the more progressive members in Congress.

Along with Bowman, who is Black, other members of the Congressional Black Caucus have recently been arrested at protests in support of voting rights.

In August, Rep. Al Green, of Texas, was arrested outside the Capitol and Supreme Court. A month earlier, representatives Sheila Jackson Lee, of Texas, Hank Johnson, of Georgia, and Joyce Beatty, of Ohio, who chairs the Black Caucus, were also all arrested at separate protests outside the Capitol.

On the House floor Thursday, House Democrat Mondaire Jones, also in his first term, spoke in support of passing the voting rights bill, calling this era the worst assault on enfranchisement since Jim Crow.

Referring to senators who opposed the bill via the filibuster as white nationalists, he said the fight would continue.

“We, the people, aren’t giving up that easy,” Jones said. “We never give up.”

David Propper covers Westchester County. Reach him at dpropper@lohud.com and follow him on Twitter: dg_props.

Eduardo Cuevas covers diversity, equity and inclusion in Westchester and Rockland counties. He can be reached at EMCuevas1@lohud.com and followed on Twitter @eduardomcuevas.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY Rep. Jamaal Bowman arrested during voting rights protest at Capitol

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Texts to Britney Spears that Allegedly Clear Her Name

    SpotifyJamie Lynn Spears has said for years that her only interest related to Britney Spears’ conservatorship was that she loves and has always tried to protect her sister. Now, she says she has proof. During the second installment of the actress’ interview with Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, she read a series of texts that also appear in her memoir, Things I Should Have Said—in which Jamie Lynn advised her sister that she didn’t trust her now-former lawyer, Samuel Ingham III.The text mes

  • Netflix faces rocky road after pandemic wins

    The firm's membership growth slowed significantly last year after surging at the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Mitch McConnell’s viral Black voter comments cause widespread furor

    Republican Senate minority leader’s comments came after party members blocked voting rights bill and changes to filibuster rule 19 Republican-led states have passed 34 new legislations restricting voter rights. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Comments by Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell regarding Black voters in the US have gone viral online and sparked widespread outrage. The Kentucky Republican was speaking after Republican senators once again blocked Democrats’ voting rights legislation o

  • Supreme Court sides with murder defendant in major evidentiary ruling

    The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a murder defendant who the justices found was denied his constitutional right to confront a key witness that prosecutors had relied on to secure his conviction.The ruling marks the first time the justices weighed in on a controversial legal doctrine that critics say has long given prosecutors a loophole to introduce evidence that would otherwise be barred from reaching a jury.The court's 8-1 ruling...

  • 'Build Back Better' Hit a Wall, but Climate Action Could Move Forward

    WASHINGTON — A small but growing number of Democrats in Congress want to move ahead with the climate portion of President Joe Biden’s stalled spending bill, saying the urgency of a warming planet demands action and they believe they can muster enough votes to muscle it past Republican opposition. Faced with the possibility that Democrats could lose control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, the party is now looking to salvage what it can from the $2.2 trillion Build Back Better Act. Th

  • Supreme Court won't speed challenge to Texas abortion limits

    In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state's ban on most abortions. Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the law's enforcement. The Texas ban is thus likely to remain in effect for the foreseeable future, following a decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to send the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by Republican justices and does not have to act immediately.

  • Warm up this week with these cozy soups and stews

    It's cold outside — warm up with these hearty and healthy one-pot meals.

  • Flag on the field on voting rights: Faith leaders urge NFL to move 2023 Super Bowl from Arizona

    In their fight to protect voting rights, faith leaders plan to urge the NFL to pull the Super Bowl out of Arizona because of restrictive voting laws.

  • Jan 6 committee seeking cooperation from Ivanka Trump, who panel says urged father to call off Capitol mob

    The special House committee investigating the Capitol attack is seeking the cooperation of former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.

  • Supreme Court declines Trump’s request to block records from Jan. 6 panel

    The justice’s 8-1 decision was the latest knock to Trump’s attempt to claim executive privilege over hundreds of pages of documents sought by the House select committee investigating Jan. 6.

  • Elon Musk’s brain chip startup prepares for first ever human trials

    Neuralink job posting offers candidate ‘an opportunity to change the world’

  • Meta removes Iran-based fake accounts targeting Instagram users in Scotland

    (Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms removed a network of fake accounts that originated in Iran and targeted Instagram users in Scotland with content supporting Scottish independence, the company's investigators said on Thursday. The network used fake accounts to pose as locals in England and Scotland, posting photos and memes about current events and criticism of the United Kingdom's government, Meta said.

  • Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

    The committee said it that has evidence Ivanka Trump was "in direct contact" with her father on the day of the riot.

  • Senate Ethics Committee recommends Sen. Katrina Robinson's expulsion, will go before Senate vote

    Sen. Katrina Robinson had asked for a delay until her attorney could be present, given sentencing is pending in her federal criminal case.

  • Racist New York Couple From Viral Train Incident Are Arrested... and Fired

    via TwitterA man and woman in New York have been both fired and arrested for verbally assaulting a family on a train in an incident that police have determined to be a hate crime.The Daily Voice reported that Justin Likerman and Kristin Digesaro, of Long Island, turned themselves in on Wednesday. They have been charged with aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority said the charges were brought in conjunction with the Manhattan Distri

  • With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

    Linda Blackford: Sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth and they confirm many people’s suspicions about who is worthy of our democracy and who is not.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert reportedly asked an Orthodox Jewish group if they were doing 'reconnaissance' at the Capitol

    "I'm too short to see anyone's yarmulkes," said Boebert. Her office said that she was actually trying to make a joking reference to January 6.

  • Biden's news conference takes abrupt, lengthy turn

    It started when CNN's Jeff Zeleny broke in with a question that referenced concerns many Americans hold about the competence of government, after the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and the recent shortage of testing for COVID-19. Zeleny's question opened the floodgates. Biden took to calling on reporters at random, and what started as a very traditional presidential news conference became something else entirely, stretching to nearly two hours.

  • Civil rights attorneys ask Chicago mayor to abandon ordinance targeting gang members

    CHICAGO — A group of Chicago civil rights attorneys signed a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wednesday asking her to withdraw an ordinance introduced in September that aims to allow the fining of gang members and gives police the authority to seize their property. The proposal, called the “Victims’ Justice Ordinance,” was introduced as Lightfoot is under pressure to crack down on Chicago’s gun ...

  • Florida Senate breaks with Gov. Ron DeSantis on congressional redistricting map

    The Florida Senate is advancing redistricting plans for the Senate and Congress, but not the one that would have cut Black-majority districts to two.