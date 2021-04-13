New York to replace today's J&J vaccine appointments with Pfizer after FDA recommendation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Rummler
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York will replace Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines with the Pfizer vaccine for appointments scheduled for Tuesday, New York's health commissioner Howard Zucker said in a statement.

Why it matters: The FDA, out of "an abundance of caution," recommended on Tuesday an immediate pause of the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, citing cases of a rare blood clot disorder that six women developed within two weeks after receiving the shot.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Nearly 7 million doses of the shot have been administered, and the agency has not confirmed that the blood cots were directly caused by the vaccine.

  • Halting J&J vaccinations could risk slowing down the U.S. vaccine rollout, which has so far exceeded the Biden administration's initial milestones.

What they're saying: "As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'appear to be extremely rare' and, 'People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • J&J vaccine paused by U.S. federal agencies over blood clot reports

    The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

  • White House says J&J pause will not have "significant impact" on vaccination plan

    The White House said Tuesday that the FDA's recommendation that the U.S. pause use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "will not have a significant impact" on the administration's vaccination plans.Why it matters: The Biden administration says it has secured enough Moderna and Pfizer doses for 300 million Americans. The U.S. will be able to continue administering 3 million vaccine doses a day even without the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to the White House.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The FDA, out of "an abundance of caution," recommended on Tuesday an immediate pause of the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, citing six cases of a rare blood clot disorder. Health officials will review safety data and determine next steps as early as Wednesday.Behind the scenes, via Axios' Jonathan Swan: Top White House officials are feeling good about vaccine supply, but are still concerned that the FDA's decision could increase vaccine hesitancy — especially for 20- to 30-year-old Americans, since young people prefer the convenience of one shot. What they're saying: "This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date," Jeff Zients, Biden's COVID-19 response coordinator, said in a statement. "Based on actions taken by the President earlier this year, the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans." "Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines. This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day," he said. The bottom line: The administration still expects the U.S. to administer 200 million shots by Biden's 100th day in office.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Airlines could use new EU COVID pass this summer: official

    Airlines could check new European Union COVID certificates before allowing onboard passengers going on summer holidays, a senior official said on Tuesday as the bloc seeks to restart a travel sector ravaged by the pandemic. The EU's proposed COVID travel certificate would contain information on vaccination, tests or recovery, and would be valid until the World Health Organisation declares the pandemic over, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told lawmakers.

  • Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine has not led to blood clots following J&J reports

    Moderna released a statement Tuesday reassuring people of the safety of its coronavirus vaccine hours after the FDA recommended pausing the administration Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines due to reported cases of "extremely rare" blood clots.What they're saying: After over 64.5 million doses administered globally, a comprehensive assessment using data through March 22 "does not suggest an association with" blood clots in the brain or veins, Moderna said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and FDA made its recommendation on the J&J shot "out of an abundance of caution" after six women developed blood clots within two weeks of receiving the shot.J&J delayed rollout of its vaccine in Europe after the FDA announcement.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fake Walmart worker leaves store with over a dozen iPhones, Georgia cops say

    Police say this isn’t the first time.

  • A Surprising Vaccine Rival May Upset the Dreams of Anyone Holding Moderna and Pfizer Stock

    A small team of 10 researchers began designing vaccine candidates shortly after the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was made public last January. For the past decade, the team had worked on vaccines for the Zika virus and Ebola, as well as another coronavirus, MERS. If it works, it could throw the sales estimates for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and others up in the air.

  • As GOP sticks with Trump, grassroots energy on the right has gone missing

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • U.S. COVID cases march higher, hospitalizations up for second week in a row

    In the week ended April 11, Michigan reported the highest number of new cases per capita of all 50 states and also led the country in hospitalizations per capita. Around 39% of new cases in Michigan were of the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant of the virus first identified in the United Kingdom, the highest percentage in the United States, according to CDC data collected over a four-week period that ended on March 13.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed after US officials call for pause of J&J vaccine rollout

    Stocks traded mixed on Tuesday after U.S. federal health officials called for a pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns over rare blood clots in some individuals who received the inoculation.

  • Police try to disperse curfew-defying crowds in second night of Daunte Wright protests

    A demonstrator heckles police in Brooklyn Center, Minn., last night. Photo: John Minchillo/APA second night of protests over the police shooting of Daunte Wright unfolded in Brooklyn Center Tuesday, as a large crowd defied a curfew and pleas from city leaders to go home. Driving the news: “We are going to get to the bottom of this. We are going to make sure that there’s justice, that this officer is held accountable," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told demonstrators in an effort to calm tensions after dark.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLaw enforcement again deployed tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets amid clashes with the crowds gathered outside the police station. Several dozen protesters were arrested, MPR News reports, as limited looting was reported in Brooklyn Center and beyond. By 11pm, demonstrators had largely dispersed and the mayor tweeted that "our city is calm."The backdrop: The overnight curfew was instituted from 7pm to 6am across the metro in hopes of quelling unrest and violence following the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, who was killed during a traffic stop just before 2pm Sunday. The number of National Guard troops on the ground doubled to about 1,000, officials said. As the evening protests ramped up, ramifications of the shooting continued to play out across city government.The City Council voted to fire Brooklyn Center's city manager and give more power to the mayor, The Star Tribune reports. The mayor is expected to announce whether he will fire the police chief as soon as today. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, meanwhile, identified the officer who shot Wright as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force. The Hennepin County Attorney's office referred the case to Washington County for consideration of charges. A decision is expected in the coming days.Earlier in the night, hundreds gathered for a peaceful vigil in Wright's honor."I just need everyone to know that he was my life," Wright's mother Katie Wright said. "He was my son. And I can never get that back. Because of a mistake? Because of an accident?"" The family retained Benjamin Crump, the attorney who negotiated a record misconduct settlement on behalf of George Floyd's relatives. The big picture: Sunday's fatal shooting has reverberated not just in the metro, but across the nation, bringing even more attention to the Twin Cities as the trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd nears an end.President Biden called for a "full-blown investigation," as he echoed local and state officials' statements that while peaceful protests are justified, violence and destruction won't be tolerated."The world is watching the Chauvin trial. The world will watch this process, and the world will ask if there's justice," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter told reporters.Worthy of your time: Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon's claim that Potter likely fired her gun inadvertently while meaning to reach for a taser has renewed scrutiny of training and use of the less-lethal tool.The Associated Press explored cases of officers drawing a gun instead of a taser in this 2015 piece and in 2016 and again today.Go deeper: See more photos of the protestsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sweden to rule on use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in coming days

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden will decide how to use Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine within the coming days, the Health Agency said on Tuesday, following reports of rare blood clots similar to those reported for the AstraZeneca shot. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots.

  • Chinese premier calls for more communication between China, U.S.

    China and the United States should step up their communication while managing their differences and respecting each other's core interests, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told a group of senior U.S. executives on Tuesday. China hopes the United States could work with China to meet each other halfway, said Li at a virtual conference with presidents and chief executives from more than 20 large U.S. companies.

  • FDA recommends pausing J&J COVID vaccine after 6 reported cases of blood clots

    The U.S. FDA on Tuesday recommended an immediate halt of the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, citing cases of a rare blood clot disorder that six women developed within two weeks of receiving the shot.The latest: Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a briefing that she expects the pause to only last "a matter of days," as health officials investigate the data surrounding the "extremely rare" blood clots.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The FDA's recommendation was issued "out of an abundance of caution" and to prepare health providers to recognize and treat patients appropriately, since these types of blood clots require a different kind of treatment.The White House said in a statement Tuesday that the pause "will not have a significant impact" on the administration's vaccination plans, noting that it has secured enough Moderna and Pfizer doses for 300 million Americans.Nonetheless, some White House officials are concerned that the FDA's decision could increase vaccine hesitancy.The big picture: Nearly 7 million Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered in the U.S., and another 9 million have been shipped out to the states. The six women who developed the blood clots were between the ages of 18 and 48, according to the FDA. The FDA authorized the vaccine for emergency use on Feb. 27. The U.S. will stop administering the vaccine at federal sites and recommends that states do the same.What they're saying: "Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA and the CDC wrote in a statement."Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered."The agencies noted that the vaccine pause is important "to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."Between the lines: The CDC said there are too few cases to determine whether there are any subpopulations particularly at risk. The health agencies are not ready to single out any subgroups at this time.What to watch: A CDC expert committee will convene on Wednesday to "review these cases and assess their potential significance."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • I Have Classic Style—Here's How I'm Decorating My Space Right Now

    From the living room to the kitchen.

  • Only 25% of Americans Know This Important Retirement Savings Rule

    Do you know how much money you should be saving for your senior years? Or are you really just guessing?

  • South Korea to begin producing Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as early as June

    South Korea said on Monday it plans to begin local production of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as early as June, while five domestic companies aim to start late stage clinical trials of their own shots in the second half of this year. The announcements came after President Moon Jae-in hosted a special meeting on anti-virus efforts and vaccine development as the country fears a possible fourth wave of infections. Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said that SK Bioscience Co will be able to begin manufacturing Novavax COVID-19 vaccines as early as June and could supply as many as 20 million doses by the end of third quarter.

  • Australia won’t be buying Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

    The Australian government has decided against buying the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as a way to accelerate its immunization program.

  • Tips to Help Your Outdoor Furniture Last Forever

    Choosing the right materials and covers can keep your patio furniture looking pristine for years.

  • Fauci says the US may not even need the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as it has enough shots for every American

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told BBC radio it "looks like right now" that the US won't need the doses, adding that it's "not a negative indictment" of the shot.

  • Moderna vaccine rolled out in England

    A 28-year-old solicitor has become one of the first people in England to receive the Moderna vaccine as part of the mass vaccination programme. Emily Sanderson received the jab the Sheffield Arena vaccination centre. Ms Sanderson, who has an underlying health condition, was due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine but it was changed to Moderna, the NHS said. It comes after UK regulators said that people under the age of 30 should be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying there was a possible link between the jab and "extremely rare" blood clots. The NHS has invited people over the age of 45 to book their Covid-19 vaccine appointment. It signals the start of "Phase 2" of the vaccination programme - which involves offering vaccines to healthy adults aged under 50. The move comes as it was announced that the Government has met its target of offering the vaccine to all adults over the age of 50.