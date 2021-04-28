New York Republican congresswoman: ‘I’m willing to work with the president’
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., on what she expects to hear during President Joe Biden’s inaugural address to Congress and her hopes for bipartisanship.
The state's law allowing athletes to make money on their image rights goes into effect in July. But that could now get delayed by a year.
At every school I've attended, there was always one teacher that older classmates warned us to keep away from. At first, I was surprised to hear about teachers who were known to "accidentally" brush up against […]
President Biden is scheduled to host his first bipartisan meeting with House and Senate leaders on May 12, a White House official confirmed to Axios on Wednesday.The big picture: The meeting represents Biden's latest attempt to reach across the aisle amid partisan pressure in D.C. The invitation is intended to give the president a chance to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss common policy goals. Biden and his team have hosted White House meetings with more than 130 members of Congress since he took office, Bloomberg first reported.Pelosi and Schumer have previously attended White House meetings with Biden, but for McCarthy and McConnell, May 12 will be their first time visiting the Biden White House. McCarthy (R-Calif.) has complained he hasn't met with Biden since the election despite asking for an in-person meeting, per the Washington Post.
The Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, which oversees federal watchdogs across government agencies, concluded a three-year investigation and reported its findings to the White House earlier this month.
The Biden administration is looking to jumpstart the construction of new transmission lines by offering up to $8.3 billion in loans and, separately, issuing new guidelines to help state officials with siting.Driving the news: The Energy Department on Tuesday invited applications for up to $5 billion in loans for projects like high-voltage systems; transmission for offshore wind; and systems that follow rail and highway routes. It's separately offering up to $3.25 billion from the Western Area Power Administration.Meanwhile, the Transportation Department released details for how its offices should work with states on siting for transmission, renewable energy projects, EV charging and more.Why it matters: The major build-out of renewables generation the White House hopes to accelerate will need new infrastructure to carry and integrate those electrons.But getting transmission built is notoriously hard, and jurisdiction is fragmented both federally and between the federal government and states.Yes, but: While Tuesday's announcements are using existing finances and authorities, the White House is also asking Congress to help.The White House infrastructure proposal calls for steps including the creation of a new tax credit for developing high-voltage transmission.
President Biden called on Congress to get the Equality Act legislation to his desk to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.
Lawmakers on Wednesday sent letters to Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna to ask if the companies plan to share their intellectual property.
President Biden's promise not to raise taxes on Americans who make less than $400,000 only applies to individuals — not married couples filing jointly, a White House official clarified to Axios on Wednesday.Why it matters: The declaration means a hypothetical couple, with each spouse making $399,999, would not escape the tax increase even though they individually earn less than $400,000. Their combined income would be $799,998, which the White House believes is sufficient to help underwrite the expanded social safety net the president is proposing.Driving the news: Biden plans to raise the top tax rate to from 37% to 39.6% for families with taxable income above $509,300, and for individuals above $452,700, to help fund his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, the official said. That $509,300 limit means that two married individuals, who each have a taxable income exceeding $255,000, would see the portion of their earnings above that figure taxed at the highest rate.What they're saying: "Consistent with the president's campaign proposal, we are proposing to reverse the tax cut for the top bracket by returning that top tax bracket to what it would've been under pre-2017 law," the White House official told Axios. "That applies to less than 1% of Americans — the very top earners.""In 2022, those pre-2017 brackets are expected to be about $452,700 in taxable income for a single individual and $509,300 in taxable income for a married couple," said the official.The top 1% would would owe an an average of $260,000 more per year under Biden's proposal, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute's Tax Policy Center.Flashback: Throughout the 2020 campaign, Biden repeatedly said "nobody" or "no one" making less than $400,00 would pay higher taxes."Nobody making under 400,000 bucks would have their taxes raised, period, bingo," Candidate Biden told CNBC in May. The big picture: In the lead-up to the rollout of the tax package, Biden officials have given different answers as to whether the president's $400,000 campaign pledge would apply just to individuals or to married couples, as well.In selling his tax proposal during the campaign, Biden made the case for returning to pre-Trump tax levels — but only for the top bracket.Campaigns officials were strategically vague as to whether the threshold would apply to married couples and households or individuals. In response to detailed questions from Axios, the White House clarified its position on Wednesday evening.Go deeper: Biden also plans to tax capital gains as regular income for households making more than $1 million.They would be taxed at a 43.4% rate.The bottom line: The clarity from the White House will be welcomed not just by couples but tax planners and accountants, who were not entirely certain what Biden was proposing.The cost could be increased difficulty in passing legislation, since some Democrats in high-income areas will have to explain to voters who individually might make less than $400,000 that their family could still be subject to Biden's tax hike.Democratic lawmakers from the Northeast's tri-state region, where local taxes also are high, are already pressing Biden to lift the so-called SALT limits on state and local taxes.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed into law Tuesday $7.8 million in additional funding to cover law enforcement costs incurred during the Derek Chauvin trial. The big picture: The measure, which passed both chambers with bipartisan support earlier in the day, marked a rare agreement in the divided legislature. It was opposed by some Democrats, who have raised concerns about funding law enforcement without additional police accountability measures.The details: The bill will reimburse Minnesota for State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and other law enforcement who came from out of state. In addition to the trial, involved officers responded to protests over the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. Of note: A separate measure to set aside up to $35 million to reimburse the city of Minneapolis for trial security costs, including money owed to neighboring law enforcement departments that agreed to help, stalled earlier in the session. A city spokeswoman said officials are still tallying the total tab and will seek aid from the state if they can. Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the legislation was signed into law.
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared ready to rule in favor of a former Pennsylvania high school cheerleader who was disciplined over a foul-mouthed social media post but cautiously approached the broader question of whether public schools can punish students for what they say off campus. The nine justices heard nearly two hours of arguments in an appeal by the Mahanoy Area School District of a lower court ruling in favor of Brandi Levy that found that the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of free speech bars public school officials from regulating off-campus speech. The case could impact the free speech rights of America's 50 million public school students.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) will not say whether he supports court-packing until he has received a recommendation on the issue from a bipartisan commission that President Biden has tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court. “Look, the bottom line is that I’m waiting to hear what President Biden’s commission says about the Supreme Court, and they’re going to look at many different aspects,” Schumer said Tuesday. The Senate majority leader’s comments come after Democratic lawmakers unveiled legislation earlier this month to expand the Supreme Court from nine justices to 13. Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) is sponsoring the Judiciary Act in the Senate, while Representatives Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.) and Hank Johnson (D., Ga.) will serve as its advocates in the House. While Schumer is remaining neutral, other Democrats have come out against the bill, including Senator Michael Bennet (D., Colo.) who recently told Politico, “I don’t think the American public is interested in having the Supreme Court expanded.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) says she has “no intention to bring” Nadler’s bill to the House floor. The legislation is the culmination of months of pressure from left-wing members of the party to do so after Republicans moved to quickly confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the election last fall. Shortly after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg created a vacancy on the court in September, Schumer himself painted a dire picture of the political climate should Republicans move forward with filling her seat on the court, saying the move would take the Senate down a “dangerous path.” “I worry for the future of this chamber if the Republican majority proceeds down this dangerous path. If a Senate majority over the course of six years steals two Supreme Court seats using completely contradictory rationales, how could we expect to trust the other side again?” he said at the time. “If, when push comes to shove, when the stakes are the highest, the other side will double-cross their own standards when it’s politically advantageous, tell me how this would not spell the end of this supposedly great deliberative body, because I don’t see how,” he continued. However, despite repeated calls from progressives to expand the court to supersede the 6-3 conservative majority, Biden repeatedly dodged questions regarding his stance on expanding the Supreme Court and instead promised to form a bipartisan commission. The 36-member panel will perform a 180-day study of potential changes to the Supreme Court, including court-packing and setting term limits for justices. As the commission is not set to issue specific guidance at the conclusion of its study, it remains to be seen if the panel will ultimately clarify Biden’s stance on the issue. Yet even Justice Stephen Breyer, a liberal, cautioned earlier this month that court-packing for political gain could undermine public trust in the court and its decisions. “I hope and expect that the court will retain its authority,” Breyer said. “But that authority, like the rule of law, depends on trust, a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics. Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that perception, further eroding that trust.”
Germany's Daimler Truck AG and Sweden's Volvo Group say they plan to jointly manufacture hydrogen fuel cells for trucks in Europe starting in 2025 and called on European Union policymakers to boost incentives for climate-neutral technologies. The companies said Thursday their fuel cell joint venture, cellcentric, is carrying out preparatory work at a facility in Esslingen, Germany and that a decision on a location for large-scale series production will be announced in 2022. Daimler Truck and Volvo said they plan to start with customer tests of fuel-cell trucks in about three years and to launch large-scale production by the end of the decade.
In 46 years, the Manhattan district attorney’s office has changed leaders only twice, in low-key elections focused heavily on fighting crime. Whoever wins this election could transform law enforcement in America’s biggest city with policies aiming to imprison fewer people. The winner will also inherit one of the nation’s most politically fraught cases: a criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump’s business dealings.
Dr. Michael Cackovic has treated his share of pregnant women. An embryo is termed a fetus beginning in the 11th week of pregnancy, medical experts say. “You cannot hear this ‘flutter,’ it is only seen on ultrasound,” said Cackovic, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, where some 5,300 babies are born each year.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration this week is expected to propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move backed by civil rights groups that say Black Americans are hurt by the industry's aggressive marketing of the product, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a briefing on Thursday with lawmakers, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The agency faces a Thursday court deadline to respond to a 2013 citizen's petition seeking a ban on menthol cigarettes.
A North Texas man charged with assaulting police officers during January's Capitol riot is a Republican Party precinct chair and has been an election poll worker, CNN reported Wednesday.Details: Mark Middleton, 52, was appointed as the GOP chair of Precinct 14 in Cooke County during a meeting last December, Cooke County Republican Party chair Chris McNamara told Axios in an email. "Precinct Chairs are an elected position in the Party or can be appointed to fill a vacancy and there is no mechanism in Texas election law to remove a sitting precinct chairman in this situation," McNamara said.The big picture: Per a criminal complaint from the Department of Justice and the FBI, the precinct chair was arrested last week, along with Jalise Middleton after the couple from Forestburg were identified from body camera footage allegedly assaulting two Metropolitan Police Department officers guarding the Capitol.They've also been charged with remaining on restricted grounds, though they do not appear to have entered the Capitol complex. The Middletons have pleaded not guilty to all seven federal charges they each face.Of note: Middleton is one of "multiple rioters with local Republican Party ties," CNN notes. Others include former West Virginia House of Delegates lawmaker Derrick Evans and former California Republican Assembly State Board secretary Jorge Riley.What they're saying: McNamara told Axios he'd only known Middleton for a short time, "but the behavior he has been accused of seems very out of the character to me." "This is not the Mark I know and I was very surprised," he added."The Cooke County Republican Party does not condone or support the actions that the Middleton's are accused of. I am deeply saddened and disappointed by the events that took place on January 6th."
Kevin McCarthy suggests that a commission should look at unrelated issues.
The province of Quebec on Tuesday reported Canada's first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. Canadian health authorities are gathering additional information on this case, the country's public health agency said.
Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine sent to Slovakia in March will have to be kept in storage for at least another month, after Moscow asked for some doses to be sent back for testing, Slovakia's health ministry said on Wednesday. Slovakia received the 200,000 doses at the beginning of last month, part of what was intended to be a deal for 2 million doses that caused a political storm which led the prime minister to resign.
"I probably saw FBI jackets. But I just saw people, you know, and I saw all of you and I said, 'What is going on?'" the neighbor told reporters.