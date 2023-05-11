New York Republican Rep. George Santos: 3 things to know after arrest, wire fraud charges, more

Republican Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 13 federal charges, including wire fraud and lying to Congress.

Santos faces seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of lying to the House of Representatives, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday. If convicted, Santos could face up to 20 years in prison.

The congressman was released from custody on a $500,000 bond following his arraignment at a Long Island federal courthouse.

Santos was arrested Wednesday morning on several federal charges, according to the U.S. Justice Department, intensifying the legal and ethical probes currently surrounding the New York lawmaker.

Santos has been embroiled in a web of scandal since being elected to Congress. How did he get here?

What did George Santos do?

U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., Wednesday May 10, 2023. Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.

Santos has been fending off criticism and calls to resign for months following the revelation of his outlandish embellishments and falsehoods.

The congressman admitted he lied about his job experience and college education during his campaign in an interview with the New York Post in December. This admission came after the New York Times raised questions about the life story Santos presented throughout his bid.

Among the claims Santos has made about his personal and professional life that have since been refuted are:

Working at Citigroup or Goldman Sachs

Losing four employees in the Pulse shooting

Owning 13 properties

Losing his mother in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks,

Graduating from Baruch College in Manhattan as a volleyball star

Studying at New York University.

The New York freshman has also faced allegations of pilfering from a fundraising campaign for a dying dog. While the embattled Republican has acknowledged embellishing his educational background and job history, he has denied most of the other allegations.

What are all the Santos investigations?

The revelations of his fabrications prompted a variety of legal and ethical probes into the lawmaker, including multiple investigations at the state and federal levels.

Santos also faces an investigation from the House Ethics Committee, which established a subcommittee of two Republicans and two Democrats to look into whether Santos engaged in "unlawful activity" during his 2022 campaign and investigate sexual misconduct allegations involving a staffer.

Several organizations and elected officials have also called on the Federal Election Commission to investigate Santos’ questionable campaign finances reporting. In January, a nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog filed a complaint with federal regulators alleging Santos had funneled money from unknown sources into his campaign in order to help get elected.

Santos refuses to resign amid criticism

Santos has dismissed calls to resign from his seat despite pressure to step down by prominent lawmakers, including from fellow Republicans, especially following the revelations he lied throughout his campaign.

During this time, a group of Nassau County Republicans — the county Santos partly represents – and New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar all called for Santos to resign. However, Santos was adamant he would fully serve his two-year term. He did resign from his committee assignments in January.

The New York lawmaker – despite the 13 federal charges he now faces – has remained steadfast in his decision to not only serve his full term, but also to run for reelection.

Santos’ lawyer, Joseph Murray, said in court that the Republican lawmaker plans to continue his reelection campaign and asked the judge for permission to travel freely, though he did surrender his passport. Santos said after the arraignment that he trusts his constituents to "decide what's best."

Santos formally launched his reelection campaign in April.

Contributing: The Associated Press, Ella Lee, Rachel Looker and Erin Mansfield

