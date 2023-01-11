New York Republicans say George Santos lied, should resign from Congress

11
Gram Slattery and Moira Warburton
·2 min read

By Gram Slattery and Moira Warburton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of senior New York Republicans on Wednesday called on newly elected U.S. Representative George Santos to resign from office, saying that he had repeatedly lied about his history during his campaign.

Even as Republicans in his home district in Nassau County urged Santos to step down, the new congressman rejected their call, telling reporters at the Capitol that he would not resign.

The Republicans made the call at a news conference hosted by the Nassau County, New York, Republican party two days after a nonpartisan watchdog accused Santos of breaking campaign finance laws in a filing with the Federal Elections Committee.

"I join with you, and I join with my colleagues in saying that George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign," said Republican Representative Anthony D'Esposito, who represents a neighboring district.

Santos, who represents much of Nassau County just to the east of New York City, has admitted fabricating much of his resume.

Republicans currently hold a narrow 222-212 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. He won his November race over Democrat Robert Zimmerman by a margin of 7.5 percentage points.

But his victory was quickly overshadowed by media reports indicating that the persona he presented to voters was largely a work of fiction.

Among other claims, Santos said he had degrees from New York University and Baruch College, despite neither institution having any record of him attending. He claimed to have worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, which was also untrue.

He also falsely said that he was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War Two.

"For him to make up this story that his parents were Holocaust survivors is beyond the pale. It is simply tragic and outrageous and disgusting," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "He is a stain on the House of Representatives."

Two House Democrats on Tuesday referred the matter to the House ethics committee this week. The local district attorney has said her office is investigating Santos.

No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise told reporters on Tuesday that the party was looking into the matter.

"This is something that's being handled internally," Scalise told reporters on Tuesday. "Obviously there were concerns about what we had heard and so we're going to have to sit down and talk to him about it."

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday told reporters that Santos would not be given a seat on any key congressional committees.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Scott Malone and Mark Porter)

Recommended Stories

  • New York GOP says Santos 'disgraced' House, should resign

    Local Republican leaders in New York on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage. Santos, swarmed by reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, flatly rejected the call for him to resign, saying, “I will not.” Cairo and other Republicans said Santos deceived voters and the Nassau County GOP and they were particularly incensed by his lies about having Jewish ancestry.

  • Nassau GOP set to speak out against Santos

    The Congressman is now facing a House Ethics Complaint with New York's delegation leading the charge. Today, members of his own party plan on speaking out against him. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • Local N.Y. GOP leaders to call on George Santos to resign

    "They'll issue a rebuke of him for running as a complete liar in an effort to resuscitate the image of the party," said one person familiar with the announcement.

  • George Santos Now Accused Of Extensive Lies About Campaign Finances

    The newly elected GOP House member has already admitted to lying to voters about his work and education history.

  • Sean Hannity Utters Dud Biden Joke to Kevin McMarthy. Insists It’s Funny.

    Fox NewsBroadcasting from the U.S. Capitol Tuesday while surrounded by a friendly audience of Republican House members, Sean Hannity couldn’t resist the urge to once again utter a variation of what has long been his go-to dig at President Biden: drawing attention to his mental acuity. When Hannity didn’t get the response he was looking for, though, he insisted that his line was actually funny.Hannity was interviewing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about the possibility of a government shutd

  • Grand jury in Georgia Trump election probe completes final report, judge says

    The Georgia grand jury investigating whether former President Trump and his allies attempted to alter the state's 2020 election results has completed its work.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor

    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took aim at conservatives' favorite targets, including critical race theory and the federal government, as she was sworn in Tuesday as Arkansas' 47th governor and the first woman in the state to hold the office. The 40-year-old Sanders, whose father Mike Huckabee served as governor for more than a decade, portrayed herself as part of a new crop of leaders for her home state.

  • House Democrats brace for Speaker McCarthy to block their committee assignments in retaliatory strike

    The potential move by Republicans follows Democrats' decisions last Congress to remove GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar from committees.

  • Arizona says developers lack groundwater for big growth dreams in the desert west of Phoenix

    A state report says there is insufficient groundwater to support hundreds of thousands of homes planned for west of Phoenix.

  • Before leaving for Florida, Madison Cawthorn fails NC one more time | Opinion

    Disgraced congressman Madison Cawthorn may have left office last week, but he abandoned his constituents long before that.

  • GOP Rep. George Santos faces FEC complaint in first full week

    Newly sworn-in Republican Congressman George Santos started his first week in office by facing a formal ethics complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.

  • House Democrats file, hand-deliver ethics complaint to George Santos

    A pair of House Democrats on Tuesday filed and hand-delivered to Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) a complaint urging the Ethics Committee to open an investigation into allegations the freshman congressman failed to file timely, accurate and complete financial disclosure reports. Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) filed the ethics complaint against Santos on…

  • Former White House press secretary Sanders takes oath to become first female governor of Arkansas

    Donald Trump's former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been sworn in to follow in her father's footsteps as Arkansas governor. (Jan. 10)

  • Video: Passengers stuck on delayed Amtrak train nearly 29 hours to arrive in Central Florida

    A nightmare train trip is ending for some Amtrak passengers.

  • George Santos Took Donation From Migrant-Smuggler

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyEmbattled Rep. George Santos took an almost certainly illegal donation from an Italian national and confessed smuggler of undocumented immigrants—who also happens to be the blood relative of some of his closest local supporters and campaign vendors.The gift from Rocco Oppedisano—expelled from the U.S. in January 2019, and who was subsequently intercepted piloting a yacht packed with unauthorized migrants and $200,000 in cash toward Florid

  • Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence

    Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump ’s business empire, was taken into custody Tuesday to begin serving a five-month jail term for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks — a punishment the judge who sentenced him said was probably too lenient for a case “driven entirely by greed.” Weisselberg, 75, was promised the short sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes and to be a witness against the Trump Organization, where he worked since the mid-1980s. Had he not already promised to give Weisselberg five months, Merchan said, “I would be imposing a sentence much greater than that.”

  • Transfer Profile: 5 things to know about Oregon newest DB Evan Williams

    Evan Williams is more than just Bennett's younger brother. He comes to Eugene as one of the best safeties in the Mountain West.

  • This city's police department had to fire several for a sex scandal. Here's what happened.

    Shocked and disappointed — those are the words from one city leader as several La Vergne police officers are off the job, all linked to a sexual misconduct scandal.

  • George Santos target of ethics complaint by New York Democrats

    New York Democratic Reps. Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres on Tuesday filed an official complaint with the House Committee on Ethics calling for an investigation into New York Republican Rep. George Santos. "The House of Representatives has an obligation to police itself, and this is just the start of our mission to hold George Santos accountable to his constituents and the American people," Goldman said in a statement to ABC News.

  • Caught on video: Brazen thieves stealing cars at the pump

    Another car has been stolen while a driver was pumping gas in Nassau County, and Monday Nassau Police revealed it is the fourth such crime in less than a month. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.