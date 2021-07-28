New York to require state employees to be vaccinated or get tested -Cuomo

FILE PHOTO: Gov. Andrew Cuomo visits COVID-19 vaccination site, at the State University of New York in Old Westbury
NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York will require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested, a mandate that will go into effect on Labor Day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

All patient-facing healthcare workers at state hospitals will have to be vaccinated, Cuomo said, with no testing option provided.

"That is a point of contact that could be a serious spreading event, and we want to make sure that those healthcare workers are vaccinated, period," the governor said.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani and Rich McKay; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

