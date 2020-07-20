New York restaurant owner burns table where Epstein and Weinstein used to sit

Restaurant owner in New York decided to dismantle and burn table used by Jeffrey Epstein: Zach Erdem / YouTube

A restaurant owner in New York burnt a table that Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein used to dine at.

Zach Erdem, who owns 75 Main in Southampton, New York, said Table 1 – which both men had dined at – provided only “bad energy”.

“I’m sick of the bad energy of this table,” Mr Erdem told CNN. “Every time I see it I think of that sicko [Epstein].”

The restaurateur took an ax and a sledgehammer to the table, and then proceeded to burn it as people cheered “Burn, Epstein, burn!”

“When I thought about it, like Jeffrey Epstein used to sit at this table, all I could think was I need to burn this f****** table and make sure nothing is going to stain my restaurant,” said Mr Erdem in an interview.

“I got my hammer and my fuel and I broke it, burned it, and threw it in the garbage. It felt so good actually. Now I don’t have to think about these guys anymore.”

The 39-year-old said he also wanted to erase the names of the two men, who were both convicted with sex crimes against women, from his restaurant’s history.

“People who abuse women are not welcome here,” Mr Erdem said.

He told The New York Post that Epstein, who visited 75 Main more than once, had been an impatient customer who would demand the same table each time.

Epstein also had “the sexiest girls in the house,” Mr Erdem told the Post. “They had nice shoes, were in good shape, but they looked really young. I knew something wasn’t right.”

Authorities said Epstein committed suicide in prison last year whilst awaiting trial on charges accusing him of sexually abusing young girls.

Ex-Hollywood producer, Weinstein, was sentenced earlier this year to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

