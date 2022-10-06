York Roman Quarter plans get the go-ahead

Developers said the scheme would generate £315m over 30 years and create 625 jobs

Plans for a Roman Quarter development in York have been narrowly approved by councillors.

The Rougier Street plans include a Roman museum, an 88-room aparthotel, 153 new apartments and office space.

Initial plans had been rejected in 2021, however revised plans submitted in January were recommended for approval.

A city council committee granted planning permission for the development by six votes to five.

The plans will see the demolition of Northern House, Rougier House and Society Bar.

Rougier Street Developments, which owns the site, and partners York Archaeological Trust (YAT) said redeveloping the area would generate £315m over 30 years and create 625 jobs.

Councillors were told the proposed museum would be named Eboracum, the Roman name for York, and could eventually attract more than 800,000 visitors each year.

It would be run by the YAT and would be twice the size of the Jorvik Viking Centre.

Councillors questioned the viability of the development after an independent report said it would make a £28m loss.

The developer said they were taking a 50-year view and not looking to make a quick profit.

A major archaeological dig on the site will take place before building work commences and councillors questioned what would happen if little was found.

However, the applicant said there was good archaeological evidence about the site, which is next to a Roman road.

The Council for British Archaeology and Historic England had both objected, but council officers said the benefits of the scheme outweighed the harm.

