York SC man served 10 years prison for 2012 attempted murder. Now he’s charged again

A man from York, who was sentenced to prison in 2012 for attempted murder, has been charged with another case of attempted murder, according to police and court records.

Deelgin Jubree Robbins, 34, was booked into the York County jail early Sunday after a man was stabbed several times outside a store near downtown York, according to York Police Department spokesman Sgt. David Dover, and an official incident report.

York is a city of about 9,0000 people in western York County.

Robbins was caught after a foot chase through several York streets by York city officers and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the report stated. The chase started after the stabbing incident.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was found by police with multiple stab wounds in the chest and abdomen, the report stated. The victim underwent surgery at Piedmont Medical Center and was in stable condition Monday, Dover said.

Suspect has previous convictions

Robbins was arrested in April 2012 after a shooting incident on California Street in York, records show. He was taken in custody by York Police Department Chief Andy Robinson.

South Carolina court records show Robbins was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in December 2012 to attempted murder, felony resisting arrest with assault on an officer, and weapons violations.

Robinson confirmed Monday that Robbins is the same person arrested in 2012 for attempted murder after the California Street shooting.

Robbins is being held at the York County jail without bail after bond was denied in an initial court appearance, records show.