York SC man who skipped court has been caught in NY. He now faces drugs, guns charges

A wanted South Carolina felon who failed to show up for court while on bail and was sought by York County drug agents in connection with drug and guns violations has been arrested in New York, records show.

Jacob Dewayne Hall, 29, was captured this week near Syracuse. N.Y. Hall was extradited to South Carolina after his arrest this week and jailed at the York County Detention Center Thursday.

York County drug agents have had a warrant for his arrest since February, according to York County Sheriff’s Office documents. Drug agents found six handguns and a rifle along with about 170 grams of meth in Hall’s bedroom after executing a search warrant in February, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The home was on Willow Pond Road, west of Lake Wylie

Deputies had entered warrants for Hall’s arrest in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) after the February incident, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

A conviction for trafficking meth between 100 and 200 grams carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison under South Carolina law.

Previous convictions

Hall is charged with trafficking methamphetamine between 100 and 200 grams, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of failure to appear in court, York County jail records show.

Hall was wanted for failure to appear in court on two weapons charges from a 2021 arrest, South Carolina court records show. Hall had been released on $6,000 bail on the weapons charges in April 2021, records show.

The sheriff’s office incident report stated Hall is banned from having guns by both South Carolina and federal law because of past felony convictions.

Hall was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to robbery and first-degree assault and battery, South Carolina records show. In 2013 he pleaded guilty to drug charges, according to court records.