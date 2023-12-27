New York School for the Deaf appreciates support from Hochul, Legislature

New York School for the Deaf — Fanwood, or NYSD, recently searched for a new principal; following a months-long effort, we identified an experienced leader for our middle/high school. Make no mistake, education is not exempt from workforce challenges affecting industries nationwide, especially deaf education. Our school relies on state resources to attract and retain qualified, skilled staff, so the state’s ongoing support is critical.

In 2023, the Gov. Kathy Hochul and Legislature recognized the importance of funding schools like ours. NYSD is a member of the 4201 Schools Association, representing 11 schools across the state serving children with low-incidence disabilities. NYSD focuses on individualized instruction from infancy through 21. We’re committed to providing an inclusive educational experience that challenges and nurtures our students. The dedication of our trained educators and staff helps students succeed. The scarcity of these trained professionals means we must invest in their training and development.

New York School for the Deaf in Greenburgh Oct. 15, 2019.

Our school supports students by creating an environment where their needs are met by on-site staff. We provide access to a range of therapeutic speech and physical services. Separate from public school funding, 4201 schools depend on direct state investments to ensure these services and professionals remain consistent.

As the second oldest school for the deaf in the U.S., our community takes pride in who we are and what we do, and we thank our representatives for their support. We look forward to working together in the New Year and advocating for our deaf and hard-of-hearing students and their families.

Dr. Joseph Santini is superintendent for the New York School for the Deaf — Fanwood.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York School for the Deaf appreciates support from NY State