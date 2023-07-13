York sentenced in sex abuse case

Jul. 13—Daniel Paul York was sentenced Thursday in Pulaski Circuit court to 25 years in jail for sexually abusing his stepdaughters.

York, 55, agreed to a deal in March where he would enter an Alford plea in the case — where he would not admit guilt, but acknowledged there is enough evidence that a jury could convict should the case go to trial.

Sentencing took place in a closed-door court session.

York was sentenced for first-degree Rape, two counts of third-degree Rape, Complicity of Cultivation of Marijuana (Five or More Plants), Custodial Interference, and second-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.

Upon his release, York will have to serve five years of conditional discharge, and will be on the Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.

York's case has been going since 2018, when he was arrested on 25 counts, which included Rape, Incest, Sodomy and Kidnapping.

Law enforcement began an abuse investigation and removed stepchildren from York's custody. Child Protective Services placed those children in foster care.

The then-15-year-old stepdaughter reportedly disappeared from her Monticello foster home in March 2018. She was found safe in May of that same year — in the presence of York — at a residence on Ky. 461.

The girl's sister, then 11, also reportedly told a therapist in March of that year that York had abused her multiple times in Somerset.

The family had moved to this area from Florida after the November 2016 disappearance of Rosselys Felix Hernandez, the children's mother and York's wife.

York has not officially been named as a person of interest in Hernandez's disappearance, and according to The Charley Project website, Hernandez is still missing.

Carla Slavey can be reached at cslavey@somerset-kentucky.com