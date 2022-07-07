York settles with Officer Swartz, who was accused of joking about George Floyd's death

The City of York has ended cases against and settled its claim with a city police officer who was accused of mockingly reenacting the murder of George Floyd. The agreement came on Tuesday, less than a week before it was set to go to trial.

The motion resolves three cases involving Clayton Swartz, son of Spring Garden Police Chief George Swartz. They were all based on an appeal of the decision the York City Police Department's trial board made to reinstate Swartz with back pay after he was put on administrative leave after the June 2020 incident.

York City Police Officer Clayton Swartz.

The settlement ensures that Swartz will receive back pay and that his record will be cleared, according to York City Mayor Michael Helfrich.

Helfrich said the best the city could hope for in winning the appeal was to go back to arbitration on the case just to release Swartz with the back pay he was legally entitled to.

“I, as mayor, had a choice to make," Helfrich said. "Do I make a settlement that allows everybody to move on with an amount that we would have been required to pay anyhow? Or do I continue in the judicial system, which we knew was going to cost a minimum of a quarter million dollars more?"

Swartz's attorney, Ed Paskey, said they were pleased with the settlement and that Swartz is leaving the department "on his own terms and with his head held high."

"It was a long road," Paskey said. "We were prepared to have a trial next week if need be, but the terms of the settlement agreement when read in the appropriate light, gives Clayton exactly what he needed - his name being cleared."

Swartz is now employed by the West Manheim Police Department as a patrolman.

Swartz was accused in 2020 of waking someone up at a graduation party by asking him if he could breathe, and then placing his knee on their neck, reminiscent of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, which sparked nationwide protests.

He was accused by three women attending the party, Lexus Brown, India Maldonado and Marley Dahlheimer, who said Swartz woke a man by putting his knee on the back of his neck while he was sleeping face down, laughing and asking “Can you breathe? Are you alive?” The women said the man underneath pretended to convulse and play along until the group confronted the pair.

In a screenshot from a Facebook Live video on June 1, 2020, India Maldonado, Marley Dahlheimer and Lexxus Brown are pictured. They gave an initial account of their allegations against York City Police Officer Clayton Swartz.

Swartz denied the allegations, saying he walked over to wake up his then-fiancé’s uncle, Christopher Owens, who was sleeping face-up on the couch, telling him “Chris wake up. Come back to the party. Let’s keep drinking.”

He said Owens, who is biracial, woke, looked at Swartz, said “I can’t breathe” and laughed.

A York City Police Department Trial Board comprised of Capt. Matt Leitzel, Lt. Derrick Millhouse and Detective First Class Scott Nadzom found Swartz not guilty on three charges of unbecoming conduct, use of alcohol off duty and truthfulness in September of 2020.

The final decision was brought to then-Police Chief Osbourne “Moe” Robinson, who resigned the same month before a final decision could be made.

The department had an upheaval partially due to the racial tensions in summer of 2020, the removal of Officer Griffin Jackson over racist social media posts and the resignations of Officer Justin Main and Commissioner Robinson.

The city appealed the board's decision, with attorney Joseph Rudolf arguing that the decision-making process did not comply with the Sunshine Act and the evidence did not clear Swartz, leading to a legal battle that culminated in Tuesday’s settlement.

Swartz was on a paid leave, with Helfrich saying, “only a court will put Clayton Swartz back in the streets of York, not this Mayor,” in an op-ed from April 2021.

Early in the investigation, texts between Helfrich and Sechrist indicated the city had no evidence against Swartz aside from the witness testimony at the trial.

When Seachrist asked if Helfrich had any “good proof yet” Helfrich responded with “None.”

Helfrich clarified his statements later saying part of the proceedings was to ensure Swartz was not on the police force while many American cities experienced a rise in violence during the George Floyd protests.

