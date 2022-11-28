New York shooting outside Walmart leaves one injured: police

Sheriff’s deputies in New York state are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in a Walmart parking lot that left a man hospitalized.

Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Walmart located off Route 9 in Queensbury, N.Y., around 3:45 p.m. The deputies were told a man had been shot in the hip.

The store was evacuated and closed out of an abundance of caution, deputies said in a press release. The shooting took place entirely in the parking lot and no part of the incident occurred inside, deputies said.

EMS transported the male victim to an area hospital where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office and the New York State Police are working to identify a suspect and a possible vehicle in connection with the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting remains an active investigation and do not believe there is a threat or concern to the general public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Warrant County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 518-743-2500.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walmart for comment.

Sunday’s shooting comes just days after a Walmart employee shot and killed six people inside a store in the City of Chesapeake.