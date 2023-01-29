New York’s snow-less streak ties major record, nears another

NEW YORK — New York City records are falling — because snow isn’t.

The city is poised to break a 50-year-old record Monday for the latest day of winter without the first measurable snowfall — a mark previously set Jan. 29, 1973, according to AccuWeather.

New York is also closing in on its longest stretch of consecutive days without measurable snowfall, which meteorologists consider one-tenth of an inch. Sunday marked the 326th such day in a row, trailing only the 332-day streak set in 2020.

With no snow in the forecast this week, New York is on track to break that record next Sunday.

“It’s not from a lack of storms,” said David Dombek, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather. “It’s not like we’ve been in just a dry weather pattern and we can’t get a raindrop or anything to fall out of the sky. It’s actually been a pretty moist and pretty active weather pattern; we just haven’t had the cold air.”

New York has experienced trace amounts of snow this January, but not enough has accumulated to account for measurable snowfall.

Colder temperatures are expected to arrive later in the week, with sub-freezing lows beginning Wednesday and dropping to single digits Saturday. Prior projections that a storm would accompany the cold front have since changed, however, meaning snow is not in this week’s forecast.

On average, New York typically records 12.5 inches of snow from Oct. 1 through Jan. 26.

———