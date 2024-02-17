New York starts weekend off with more snowfall, up to 4 inches expected

Here we snow again!

After nearly two years without any major snowfall, New Yorkers for the second time this week woke up to a wintry scene.

The precipitation began overnight Friday, coating Central Park with more than two inches of snow by early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“More snow is headed our way, New Yorkers,” Mayor Eric Adams said in an early-morning post on X. “Right now, all our teams are ready for whatever comes our way.”

Up to another two inches are in the forecast before the day’s end, with snowfall expected to taper off by early afternoon.

As a result, the NWS issued a winter weather advisory for the entire city, urging residents in the Big Apple and beyond to use caution while driving and to be prepared for potentially slippery sidewalks Saturday morning.

Snow from Tuesday’s nor’easter didn’t even have a chance to fully melt before the latest round of winter weather.

The storm earlier this week, which came after a weekend of balmy, spring-like weather, hit the Big Apple with nearly four inches of snow. While the morning commute was a bit slow for some, the real issues were technical. New York closed school buildings ahead of the storm, opting to go digital instead.

It marked the first attempt by the country’s largest school system to switch to remote learning for snow since the COVID-19 pandemic — and it was not without its struggles. Both students and teachers had difficulties accessing the remote learning systems, making for what New York City School Chancellor David Banks called a “challenging morning.”

The snowfall in the city on Saturday is part of a bigger storm sweeping across the east coast, which is tracking a bit more south than the one that struck earlier this week.

The fast-moving weather event is expected to dump the most snow on Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, where a winter storm warning was issued late Friday through Saturday morning, according to the NWS. In parts of Maryland and West Virginia, up to 10 inches of snow were possible, with snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour at times, the agency said.

And in Philadelphia, residents could see as much as six inches of snow while D.C. is slated to get between two and five inches.

Parts of New Jersey were also getting walloped by winter weather, with as much as a foot of snow in the forecast for central parts of the state.

The NWS also warned of snow-covered roads and visibility as low as 1/2 to 1 mile, emphasizing the conditions could be dangerous for those traveling.