New York State Assembly leader says Cuomo impeachment investigation will 'move expeditiously'

The New York State Assembly's top Democrat said the chamber's Judiciary Committee would "move expeditiously" to complete an impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Speaker Carl Heastie, who announced in March the Assembly Judiciary Committee would conduct an impeachment investigation into Cuomo following numerous accusations of sexual misconduct, made the comment after the release of a report from state Attorney General Letitia James showing he sexually harassed and intimidated 11 women.

"After our conference this afternoon to discuss the attorney general's report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office," Heastie said in a statement Tuesday.

'HE SHOULD RESIGN': BIDEN SIDES WITH CUOMO'S ACCUSERS

"Once we review all the documents and evidence from the attorney general, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible," the statement added.

Heastie is among a host of Democrats who said Cuomo must go, including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and New York's two U.S. senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Cuomo, 63, denies he ever touched anyone inappropriately or made improper advances. He issued a video statement disputing James's report, calling it biased.

