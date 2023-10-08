New York State boosts security amid Israel-Palestinian violence

Violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories has prompted New York officials to bolster security measures and deploy additional police resources across the state.

In addition to locating and “working actively” to get New Yorkers in Israel safely back to the U.S., Gov. Hochul promised her office is also “focusing on what’s going on here at home,” she said at Temple Israel of Albany over the weekend.

“Immediately we deployed our state police to be activated, to protect not just the usual places — synagogues and yeshivas,” Hochul said Saturday. “Not just in New York City either, in places like this all across New York to have heightened security, but also cultural institutions and museums and places that we view as vulnerable sites.”

Mayor Eric Adams said the city has resources “on the ground” in Israel to gather intelligence and monitor any potential threat to New Yorkers.

“While there is no credible threat to New York City at this time, our administration is in touch with Jewish leaders across the five boroughs and we have directed the NYPD to deploy additional resources to Jewish communities and houses of worship citywide to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to make sure everyone feels safe,” he said Sunday.

The NYPD will continue to monitor for any further developments or threats to the city, a police spokesperson said. The spokesperson did not indicate if or where additional resources would be deployed.

In Times Square on Sunday, pro-Palestinian demonstrators flooded Times Square in a protest Adams deemed “disgusting.”

“New York City has the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, and we stand side by side with Israel every day — but we do so with extra resolve tonight,” he said in a statement. “I reject this. New York City rejects this. Do not use our streets to spread your hate.”

The state’s ramped up security comes after Hamas bombarded the Gaza Strip over the weekend in an unprecedented attack that has left hundreds dead and thousands more wounded.

On Sunday, the Israeli government formally declared war and launched counterattacks against Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and other countries.

At least three Americans have been killed in the attacks in Israel, CNN reported.

_____