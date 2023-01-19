New York state to forgive $672 million of overdue gas, electric bills

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden campaigns in New York
8
·1 min read

(Reuters) - New York state will forgive $672 million worth of unpaid gas and electric utility bills from the pandemic era for about half a million customers, in what the governor's office said was "the largest utility customer financial assistance program in state history."

The relief is expected to prevent potential service terminations for more than 478,000 residential customers and about 56,000 small businesses, while avoiding significant downgrades to their credit, the office of Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The debt-forgiveness program by the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) will give one-time credits to all residential non-low-income customers and small-commercial customers for any utility arrears through May 1, 2022.

Utilities provided a record $101 million in this round of pandemic debt relief, following a $36 million contribution to a similar $567 million program in June last year to help low-income customers pay off past electric and gas bills, the statement said.

Hochul also launched a pilot program that guarantees its low-income participants will not pay over 6% of their incomes on electricity, and set aside an additional $200 million in discounts on electric bills for over 800,000 New York state residents who make less than $75,000 who are ineligible under the current discount program.

Last week, Hochul said during her 2023 State of the State address that New York will implement a program that sets an annual cap on pollution throughout its economy to lower emissions while aiming to bring in more than $1 billion a year.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • T-Mobile says investigating data breach involving 37 million accounts

    The company said it identified malicious activity on Jan. 5 and contained it within a day, adding that no sensitive data such as financial information was compromised. However, some basic customer information was obtained, such as name, billing address, email and phone number, T-Mobile said. "Our investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time, and there is currently no evidence that the bad actor was able to breach or compromise our systems or our network," the company said, adding it had begun notifying impacted customers.

  • US will resume border wall construction at San Diego park

    The Biden administration agreed to lower part of a border wall planned in the southwest corner of the continental United States, advocates said Thursday, dismissing the concession as a token gesture. Opposition prompted a construction pause in August at Friendship Park, which was inaugurated in 1971 by then-first lady Pat Nixon as a symbol of ties between the U.S. and Mexico. For decades, visitors to the oceanfront park between San Diego and Tijuana could easily converse and touch, but access gradually diminished from the U.S. over the last 15 years.

  • Australia to spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk choppers

    Australia confirmed on Wednesday it would buy 40 Black Hawk military helicopters from the United States for an estimated A$2.8 billion ($1.96 billion), finalising a sale signed off by the U.S. State Department last August. The Lockheed Martin Corp UH-60M Black Hawks will replace the Army's fleet of MRH-90 Taipan choppers, which have been plagued for years by maintenance issues. "We've just not got the flying hours out of the Taipan that we would need," Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC news on Wednesday.

  • Anti-gas stove fanatics chip away at liberty and insult Americans' intelligence | Column

    U.S. is pushing liberty out the door because some of us don’t believe the rest can use sound information to make good decisions on, say, gas stoves.

  • Nordstrom cuts annual profit outlook on heavy discounts, weak holiday sales

    U.S. retailers have been squeezed by Americans cutting back discretionary spending due to persistently high inflation and fears of a recession, while margins have come under pressure from steep discounts to clear bloated inventories. Department store peer Macy's Inc earlier this month tempered its holiday sales forecast, blaming a deeper-than-expected lull in shopping between major holidays such as Black Friday and Christmas, while Lululemon Athletica Inc warned of a margin squeeze for the quarter. Nordstrom said it offered more markdowns than planned, while holiday sales came in weaker than pre-pandemic levels.

  • US reaches debt limit amid showdown and 'extraordinary measures'

    The United States on Thursday reached its borrowing limit, , the Treasury Department said, teeing up a congressional showdown later this year with potentially devastating economic consequences. Republicans in the House say they will insist on deep spending cuts in exchange for their cooperation in again raising the debt ceiling.

  • Mexico cracks down on solar geoengineering, forcing startup to pause operations

    The tiny startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight in order to cool the earth,

  • This price represents the ‘sweet spot’ in what people are willing to pay for a bottle of wine these days

    Wine professionals point to a variety of factors that explain why consumers are willing to spend more on a bottle.

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern steps down: ‘I no longer have enough in the tank’

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she will not seek another term and will step down from her office on Feb. 7.

  • Amazon's No. 1 bestselling rug is a hundred-dollar bill — and can be yours for just $20

    This quirky rug is just one of the hundreds on sale at Amazon right now.

  • Can Trump Count on Evangelicals in 2024? Some Leaders Are Wavering.

    On Sunday, the Rev. Robert Jeffress, a longtime supporter of Donald Trump who has yet to endorse his 2024 White House bid, shared the stage at his Dallas megachurch with one of the former president’s potential rivals next year: former Vice President Mike Pence. The next day, Trump lashed out at Jeffress and other evangelical leaders he spent years courting, accusing them of “disloyalty” and blaming them for the party’s disappointing performance in the 2022 midterm elections. While Jeffress shrug

  • A dentist says the 'Love Island smile' may look dazzling, but could cause your teeth to rot in 20 years

    Fans of the show may be familiar with the white smiles of past contestants, but getting subpar veneers and crowns can cause long-term issues.

  • Supreme Court again declines to pause New York gun regs

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a group of firearms dealers’ emergency request to block various gun control measures recently passed in New York that they argued were unconstitutional and hurt their businesses. The brief order, which had no noted dissents, marks the justices’ second denial this month of a request to block portions of…

  • Mo'Nique Teams Up with Lee Daniels for Horror Film The Reading After Squashing Feud: See Trailer

    The Reading starts streaming on Thursday, Feb. 2

  • ‘You’re getting one to the chest.’ Rapper files $10M claim over CA deputy’s threats

    Feezy Lebron was sitting in his car on New Year’s Eve when deputies approached him, and one drew his gun, the claim says.

  • The 7 Best Prescription-Strength Hair Growth Treatments You Can Buy from the Comfort Of Your Couch

    Don't worry — there are no gummy bear vitamins in sight.

  • Report: Russell Wilson has contacted Sean Payton, wants him as Broncos coach

    Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson would apparently like to ride with Sean Payton as his next head coach. That’s at least according to Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports who said during Thursday’s episode of The Heard that Wilson has reached out to Payton to make his feelings known. “Russell Wilson has contacted Sean — legally, by [more]

  • Judge: Corps must discuss spillway use with fisheries agency

    A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must consult with federal fisheries experts on the effects of opening a spillway that protects New Orleans from Mississippi River flooding, but threatens coastal Mississippi marine life and tourism. The Bonnet Carre spillway control structure is upriver from New Orleans. Opening the spillway diverts Mississippi River water along a 6-mile (9.7-kilometer) course of guide levees to Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Borgne, after which it flows to the Mississippi Sound in the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Boeing ordered to be arraigned on charge in Max crashes

    A federal judge has ordered Boeing Co. to be arraigned on a felony charge stemming from crashes of two 737 Max jets, a ruling that threatens to unravel an agreement Boeing negotiated to avoid prosecution. The ruling by a judge in Texas came after relatives of some of the victims said the government violated their rights by reaching a settlement with Boeing without first notifying the families. U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Connor ordered Boeing to send a representative to his courtroom in Fort Worth Jan. 26 for arraignment.

  • Asian Americans exposed to racism may experience 'multiple medical symptoms': study

    A recent study has found how racial discrimination is able to cause physical disorders in victims via the brain-gut microbiome (BGM) system. While previous studies have established that structural racism contributes to psychosocial and biological disorders, questions on how exactly relevant experiences affect the body remain unanswered. The new research, which appeared in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Biological Psychiatry, looked into the role of the BGM system in health issues caused by racism.