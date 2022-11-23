New York State passes two-year moratorium on some crypto mining facilities

Yahoo Sports Videos

There was a ton of NFL action with Patrick Mahomes leading another comeback in a crazy game against the Chargers, the Eagles handing Colts head coach Jeff Saturday his first loss, Ezekiel Elliott scoring two touchdowns against the VIkings in his return for the Cowboys, the Lions beating the Giants and winning their third straight game for the first time since 2017, Cordarelle Patterson bagging an NFL record 9th kickoff return for a touchdown, and T.J. Watt making one incredible interception against the Bengals. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway with Ecuador beating the host nation of Qatar 2-0, which also saw Ecuador fans chanting ‘we want beer’ in Spanish. Kyrie Irving returned to the Nets after serving an 8-game suspension for sharing antisemitic content, though Brooklyn beat Memphis thanks to Kevin Durant and a resurgent Ben Simmons. Over in Women’s College hoops, No. 1 South Carolina beat No. 2 Stanford thanks to Aliyah Boston’s late-game heroics, but it was head coach Dawn Staley’s post game actions that really stole the show.