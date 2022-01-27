New York State Police say 41-year-old Canisteo man raped girl under 17 years old

New York State Police investigators say a 41-year-old Canisteo man engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under 17 years old.

John W. Ross Jr., was indicted by a Steuben County grand jury and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree incest, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said the charges stem from allegations in Canisteo in early July 2021, when he said Ross engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl by means of forcible compulsion.

Baker said the Child Advocacy Center assisted in the case, and the victim suffered physical, mental and moral welfare impacts.

Ross was arraigned in Steuben County Court and sent to Steuben County Jail, where he was released on $5,000 cash bail, officials said.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Canisteo man indicted on rape, incest in Steuben County