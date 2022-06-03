New York State Police: Bath man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-86 in Corning area

A Steuben County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 86.

New York State Police at Painted Post identified the victim as Michael Hennessy, 20, of Bath.

Hennessy was eastbound on I-86 in the town of Erwin, and was approaching the Interstate 99 access ramp, when he lost control of the vehicle, which spun and struck a guide rail, troopers said.

Hennessy was transported by ambulance to Guthrie-Corning Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, but state police believe speed and heavy rainfall contributed to the incident.

New York State Police were assisted on the scene by the Painted Post village police and fire departments, Forest View-Gang Mills Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, and Fleet Pride Towing.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Steuben County man killed in crash on Interstate 86 in Corning area