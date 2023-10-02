New York State Police identify Addison man killed in Sept. 28 Allegany County truck crash

Police have released the name of the victim of a fatal crash that took place Sept. 28 in Allegany County.

New York State Police at Amity identified the victim as Michael D. Potter, 41, of Addison.

Troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 2:43 p.m. at the intersection of county Route 22 and state Route 417 in the town of Andover, state police said.

An investigation determined a 2003 International truck was traveling north on Route 22 and crossed over the intersection with Route 417 at a high rate of speed, troopers said.

Public safety Suspect in custody after homicide investigation into shooting death of woman in Knoxville

The truck struck the guiderail and overturned, causing Potter, the sole occupant, to be ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Potter was not wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

The state police collision reconstruction team and bureau of criminal investigation assisted at the scene.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Steuben County man killed in Allegany County truck crash identified