New York State Police release names of suspects in connection with St. Lawrence County suicide

Mar. 29—LISBON — New York state police have released the names of both suspects arrested in Pakistan following the investigation into Shylynn M. Dixon's suicide.

Muhammed Arslan Saeed and Kamal Anwar, Pakistan, were arrested following an investigation by New York State Police Troop B in conjunction with the FBI.

Ms. Dixon died by suicide in March 2021 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The subsequent investigation found that Ms. Dixon had shared nude photographs online with someone who then attempted to blackmail her and threaten to post the photos on social media.

State police on March 25 had originally identified the wrong suspect.

According to an article in Saturday's Times, the FBI Washington Field Office last Thursday had warned parents of an increase in sextortion of kids and teens, specifically by adults posing as young girls to manipulate boys through social media.

For resources and ways to report sextortion, visit wdt.me/sextortion.