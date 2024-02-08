New York State Police trooper from Rochester dies following 9/11-related illness

A retired New York State Police trooper from Rochester has died from an illness that stemmed from a 9/11 related illness.

Trooper Steven A. Tyrrell, 58, died on Wednesday, the agency announced. Following the terrorist attacks, Tyrrell was assigned to New York City to help with search and recovery efforts near the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Tyrrell, 58, was a State Police trooper for 26 years, joining the department in October 1997. He most recently was assigned to Troop T, serving the New York state Thruway, in Henrietta and spent most of his career in Troop T.

Trooper Steven A. Tyrrell

Tyrrell is from Rochester and is survived by his three children; Sean, Kathryn and Rachel.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Steven Tyrrell, NY trooper, dies following 9/11-related illness