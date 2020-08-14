New York state releases proposed regulations to battle climate change

(Reuters) - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on Friday released proposed regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emission and to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

The proposed regulation will be published in the state register on Aug. 19 and mandates a 40% reduction of methane and other harmful gases by 2030 and an 85% reduction by 2050, according to a statement.

The regulation also requires the state to achieve a carbon- free electricity system by 2040, the department said in a statement.





