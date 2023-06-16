New York State Trooper shot during routine traffic stop

During a routine traffic stop on Friday, a New York State Trooper in Duanesburg, NY, was shot by one of the vehicle's occupants.

The Trooper sustained a gunshot wound but is currently in stable condition. The shooting occurred on I-88 at approximately 11:16 a.m.

The suspect fled the scene but has since been located.

Authorities have confirmed that there is no longer a threat to the public. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Duanesburg is about three hours east of Rochester.

