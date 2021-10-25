New York store clerks beat up would-be burglar with fists in shocking security footage

New York City store clerks teamed up to thwart a would-be robbery, beating the suspect to the ground with their fists in an incident that was captured by security cameras in the store.

The footage, released by NYPD Crime Stoppers, shows the suspect wearing a hoodie jump over the counter at Convenience Smoke Shop in the Bronx at around 11:20 pm Saturday, according to police.

WANTED for Attempted Robbery: On Saturday 10/23/21 inside of 1364 Webster Avenue (Convenience Smoke Shop) @npd44pct a unknown individual entered located demanded money and fled location. Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500 pic.twitter.com/ucLVBGOae5 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 24, 2021



The suspect is seen trying to grab one of the clerks behind the counter, and police say he demanded money from them.

Though the security footage is partially blurred to conceal the identities of the store clerks, a man behind the counter is seen punching the suspect in the head before at least two others join in to subdue the suspect, knocking him to the ground. The man is then seen repeatedly striking the suspect before the video ends.

The suspect then fled the store, police said. Authorities are investigating the incident and asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

