A New York-style deli is opening soon at Optimist Hall. Here’s what to expect.

Another new restaurant is joining the lineup of food choices at one of Charlotte’s popular food halls.

After months of anticipation, Schreiber’s on Rye, a New York-style deli, is officially opening at Optimist Hall on Dec. 21. It’ll be taking over the space formerly home to Xiao Bao, between Boxcar Betty’s and Collier Candy Company, CharlotteFive previously reported.

Schreiber’s on Rye — which calls itself a “nostalgic Jew ‘ish’ deli and sandwich shop” will serve sandwiches inspired by the “iconic delicatessens” of New York City, with both Jewish and Italian influences.

“New York is at the core of who I am, and this concept in particular really hits home as I’m finally able to bring my roots to Charlotte,” said chef and owner Larry Schreiber, who also owns and operates Optimist Hall’s Bao + Broth. “My hope is that this concept will offer a slice of home to New York transplants in Charlotte in a modern, yet approachable way.”

Here’s some of the deli dishes you can expect to see at the new food spot:

The Lower East Side with a half-pound of hot corned beef and deli mustard.

The Mulbery with soppressata, capicola, mortadella, prosciutto, aged provolone, lettuce, banana peppers, oil and vinegar, and mayo.

The Riverside with roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, slaw and Russian dressing.

Opa’s Matzo Ball Soup

There will also be hot dogs and other sides such as pickles, chips, slaw, potato salad and knish.

Location: Optimist Hall, 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Cuisine: New York-style deli, Jewish

Instagram: @schreibersonrye