New York Subway Passenger Stabbed by Man Yelling Antigay Slurs

Subway car interior

The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a subway stabbing as a possible hate crime after the assailant reportedly used a homophobic slur during the assault that took place during the first hours of Pride month.

As reported in the Daily News, the assailant reportedly attacked the unidentified 31-year-old victim on a subway train in the Bronx around 1 a.m. Wednesday because the man was playing his music too loud. The attack occurred on a Wakefield-bound No. 2 train as it approached the Third Avenue–149th Street station.

“Turn the music down, f****t!” the man allegedly yelled before he produced a blade and stabbed the victim in the right forearm.

The suspect fled the train and ran from the station. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

An NYPD spokesperson said they had obtained surveillance footage from the neighborhood which showed the suspect had changed his clothing within minutes of leaving the station. Pictures show the man originally wearing a short-sleeve blue top while a later picture shows him wearing a grey jacket. Police believe he changed clothes to avoid being identified.

This is the second anti-LGBTQ+ subway attack the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. According to the police report of the incident seen by CNN, in March a 22-year-old man was assaulted on a subway train by a man who allegedly told the victim “I wish I had my pepper spray” before spitting at and then violently attacking them.

“I’m sick of all you f*gs,” the suspect allegedly said during the attack.

Police are asking that anyone with information about these attacks to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.