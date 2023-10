Frank James pleaded guilty to terrorism and weapons charges in January

A man who set off smoke bombs in a crowded New York subway carriage before shooting 10 people has been sentenced to life in prison.

Frank James, 64, pleaded guilty in January to terrorism and weapons charges in connection to the 12 April, 2022 attack.

Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence, arguing he intended to "inflict maximum damage".

James was arrested after a 30-hour manhunt.