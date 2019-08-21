New York sues EPA over GE's allegedly incomplete Hudson River cleanup

A New York Waterway ferry boat crosses the Hudson River as heavy fog hangs over the Manhattan skyline in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, accusing the agency of allowing General Electric Co to stop clearing the Hudson River of PCB contamination before the cleanup work was finished.

The state accused the EPA of exceeding its authority when it issued a "certificate of completion" in April that permitted GE to stop dredging until further studies showed whether more cleanup was needed.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, who announced the lawsuit, said recent data show that Hudson River fish are "too toxic" to eat because PCB concentrations remain too high.

"Since the EPA has failed to hold GE accountable for restoring the river, New York is taking action to demand a full and complete remediation," Cuomo said in a statement.

The EPA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. GE had no immediate comment. New York filed its lawsuit in the federal court in Albany, the state's capital.

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, were used in electrical equipment, carbonless copy paper and other products before a 1979 U.S. manufacturing ban, and are considered possible human carcinogens.





(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)