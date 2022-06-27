New York Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Allowing Non-Citizens to Vote in Local Elections

The New York Supreme Court on Monday struck down a recently passed law that allows non-citizens to vote in local elections.

The New York City council passed a bill in December allowing legal residents, including those with green cards to vote in local elections beginning in 2023. The “Our City, Our Vote” bill became law in January.

The law, which would’ve allowed an estimated 800,000 adults to vote, was brought to the Supreme Court after Republican lawmakers filed a suit in the Staten Island Supreme Court.

More from National Review