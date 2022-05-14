New York: at least 10 reportedly killed in Buffalo supermarket shooting

Photograph: Joshua Bessex/AP

Multiple people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, authorities said, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

At least 10 have were killed in the shooting at the Tops Friendly Market, according to the the Associated Press, citing law enforcement officials.

Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter was also in custody.

The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.

It’s unclear how many other people may have been shot. The possible shooter was not identified.

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5km) north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the market.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo”, her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie county sheriff’s office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.