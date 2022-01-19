New York teen gets 14 to life for the slaying of college student Tessa Majors

The teenager who fatally stabbed college student Tessa Majors could spend the rest of his life behind bars for the random and brutal slaying that shook New York City, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Rashaun Weaver, 16, was sentenced to 14 years to life in prison, for the Dec. 11, 2019, slaying of the Barnard College freshman during a robbery in Morningside Park.

Majors' death has left a permanent hole in heart of her loved ones, according to a family statement, read in court by Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos.

“The family of Tess Majors believes that human life is sacred," the prosecutor read. "The family of Tess Majors believes that murder of a human being, extinguishing another human being should never be normalized or rationalized. The pain is immeasurable and does not go away.”

Weaver pleaded guilty last month to murder and robbery. He was the third and final suspect to admit his role in the killing of Majors.

Luchiano Lewis pleaded guilty to murder and robbery, but said Weaver was the one who actually stabbed the college student. Lewis was sentenced in October to nine years to life in prison.

The 13-year-old was sentenced in 2020 to 18 months in juvenile detention.

