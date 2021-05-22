New York Times analysis of Elizabeth City video ‘casts doubt’ on threat

Josh Shaffer
·1 min read

A New York Times analysis of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death in Elizabeth City “casts doubt” on official claims that he posed a threat to sheriff’s deputies before they shot and killed him in his car.

The newspaper offered slowed-down footage Saturday showing Pasquotank County deputies firing 13 of 14 shots while Brown was driving away and “not at them,” according to the Times account.

The Times describes Brown backing up and grazing a deputy who was reaching for the car door. As his car moved forward, the Times wrote, it is not clear whether the same deputy is stepping toward the car or trying to avoid it. As Brown moves across an empty lot, the deputies open fire.

“The officers’ actions may have violated their department’s guidelines,” the Times wrote. “The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office’s use-of-force policy states that shooting at a moving vehicle is ‘rarely effective,’ and that officers should fire at a moving vehicle only ‘when the deputy reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle.’”

The article from New York stems from District Attorney R. Andrew Womble’s decision not to charge any of the deputies involved in Brown’s shooting, which he described Tuesday as “justified.”

Brown, 42, died on April 21 when deputies arrived at his Elizabeth City home to serve search and arrest warrants based on a drug investigation.

The city drew international attention as the shooting came a day after jurors convicted Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd.

On Friday, civil rights leaders including the Rev. William Barber II called for an expedited federal probe into the shooting, calling themselves unsatisfied with Womble’s decision.

